Starting a supermarket business in India: Getting it right from the word go - a perspective by Retail Consultants YRC
YRC is a retail and eCommerce consulting firm with over ten years of experience and a growing international presence.
YRC is a Management Consulting Company, especially for the B-C Sector. Empowering Retail & E-commerce businesses.”DUBAI, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YRC offers a host of services and solutions aimed at helping new and existing businesses stand and function on the foundation of robust planning and strategies. In this communiqué, the omnichannel consulting experts share an insightful perspective on starting a supermarket brand in India.
— Nikhil Agarwal
Creating an Undeniable Offering
Brand distinguishability is an outcome of the undeniability of the value propositions offered. The stronger the value propositions are the better will be the brand distinguishability. A new supermarket brand in India could think of unique value propositions that are not already being offered by existing players. To create a strong UVP, it is important to have a deep understanding of how supermarkets function, the shopping journey of customers, and the prevalent conditions of the business environment. Basic services like home delivery and normal discounts are no longer effective in creating strong value propositions. Also, these could be easily imitated by new and other existing players. YRC’s supermarket business consultants maintain that the element of ‘boldness’ supported by a business plan has become necessary for supermarkets in India.
Not Fussing over Location
Every supermarket seeks to find a location that is closer to populated residential or commercial areas. This could prove to be counterintuitive. Such locations need not necessarily convert into more footfall and sales. If the other aspects of the value proposition are strong, location becomes a secondary factor in the shopping decisions of customers. For instance, if a customer is seeking a particular packaging size or a product from a particular brand, s/he would not mind travelling a few extra kilometres. Another problem with good locations is the high rentals. If it is a prime location, traffic adds to the woes. Instead of looking for an ideal location, the focus should be on moving things around this constraint in favour of the business. Sometimes retailers also become lax after finding a good location. Their efforts to work on other areas diminish.
Focus on Layout Planning and Visual Merchandising
Given the growing constraint of space in urban and semi-urban areas in India, supermarket retailers need to ensure that they apply space optimization strategies. This allows them to make room for everything necessary and enrich the shopping experience of customers. For instance, the width of the aisles should make sufficient room for two people checking products on either side of the aisles and for one person to easily pass through the aisle.
Customer experience is also affected by sensory perceptions. Hence, it is equally important to ensure visual pleasantness. For example, inventory lying on the floor next to the aisles where these are supposed to be stacked is an unpleasant sight. The ideal time to do back-end operations is during closed hours.
Defining Operations via SOPs
India houses a large number of independent and chain supermarket stores. Among them, many units do not exhibit a planned and systematic way of managing their operations. For instance, many supermarkets keep trolleys but there is not sufficient space to use them properly. Although this is a part of layout planning, the problem of not being able to use trolleys also arises because no one places them back in their place. Did the store assign this responsibility to any employee? Even if the duty was assigned, does the employee know when to do it? These kinds of detailed operational planning using SOPs are important for supermarkets to be organised with their functioning.
Implementing the Right Software
Software is very important for supermarket operations. This is true for almost all businesses but the highlight is on supermarkets here. From executing back-end operations like inventory management and order processing to providing customers with an exciting and seamless shopping experience with precision, the software environment incorporated by supermarkets plays a big role. Taking the example of merchandising, can the software give early alerts for reordering? If a customer wants that the shopping bill be sent to his/her registered mobile number, can the software do that? Can the software integrate with communication/messenger apps to collect delivery addresses shared by customers? The right software will do what is asked to do. But it has to be developed accordingly or it must have the required capabilities.
For more insights into how to start a supermarket business in India and YRC’s retail consulting services or for a quick dialogue with one of YRC’s retail and eCommerce consultants, please visit https://www.yourretailcoach.ae/
Get advise for E-commerce retail business : http://www.yourretailcoach.ae/contact-us/
Rupal Shah Agarwal
YourRetailCoach
+91 98604 26700
consult@mindamend.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
10 Steps To Start Your E Commerce Brand