Business Plan Development for Supermarkets in India: Retail Consultants YRC sheds light on the fundamentals
— Nikhil Agarwal
Not planning properly can be risky
A business plan eventually boils down to financial conclusions. It establishes or evaluates the commercial viability of a business idea. When it comes to financial and commercial aspects, there is no room for incomplete assessments.
Anything left unaddressed here could become a source of financial turmoil later. From capital to operating expenditures, the financial implications of every aspect of the business model and strategies need its due treatment in a supermarket business plan. Windfall revenue or profits are great but making room for an unplanned expenditure may be challenging. In India, local and domestic supermarkets are rapidly increasing across the country. Many international brands have also made an entry. Conventional expertise no longer serves the best when it comes to essential practices like business plan development.
A plan to stay on track
By developing a sound business plan, businesses also get a roadmap for their financial conduct and other business decisions. For instance, in the case of a supermarket, merchandising decisions can be made more fluently while staying true to the anticipated demand and desired margin assessments defined in the business plan. By taking this step as per plan, supermarkets can then focus on other areas like targeted advertising and promotional activities.
Given the competitive landscape of the supermarket business in India, every new startup seeks to come up with a more competitive business plan than the existing players in the target market. But at the end of the day, it is the numbers that do the talking. This is where robust financial and commercial planning becomes a necessity.
But if the ball is rolled off without proper deliberation, it becomes challenging even for the best business plan consultants to revert. Bringing things back on track could end up taking a lot of time.
Future-proofing through the creation of funds and reserves
The future cannot be predicted with certainty. And since uncertainty comes with the seal of certainty, it only becomes a prudent measure to seek to bridge between the two. Take the example of insurance policies. By having one, people seek to add the element of certainty to uncertainty. The same holds in a business plan. It is important to make provisions for both certain and uncertain circumstances. The creation of funds and reserves via accounting standards is one way to do that. For instance, by maintaining a renovation fund, supermarkets could ensure that it has some sort of a financial backup to cover the expenses of renovating the store in the future.
Running over the rise
Supermarket business consultants know how hard it is for their clients to accommodate inflationary pressures. Depending upon the inflationary trends, the prices of goods and services go up every year by varying degrees. It causes every entity in the value chain to increase its rates. The burden eventually comes to the supermarkets. It is difficult for supermarket retailers to make a call on passing this burden to customers. They might lose customers to competitors. If they absorb the shock, the same has to be accounted for in the books. The inflationary pressures also mean that supermarkets have to spend more on inventory, office supplies, logistics, utility bills, wages and salaries, etc. By accounting for inflationary effects in a business plan, supermarkets can keep themselves prepared to tackle changes within the normal rates of inflation.
