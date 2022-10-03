(Video) Iran’s protests continue for the 17th day following a massive show of global support

Iran’s uprising continued Sunday for the 17th day with people taking to the streets in major protests. According to the MEK network until now more than 170 cities across iran joined the uprising at least 400 protesters were killed and 20.000 arrested. Protests also resumed in several universities on Sunday. Initial reports confirm protest rallies in several universities in Tehran, including Tehran University, Tehran Arts University, the University of Science and Culture, and Tarbiat Modares University. Similar rallies were held in the universities of other cities, including Shiraz University, Mashhad’s Ferdowsi University, Najafabad’s Azad University, Mazandaran University, Yazd University, Sanandaj University, and Ahvaz Azad University. The situation at Sharif University continued to be tense throughout the night. The regime has dispatched a large number of security forces & they used teargas and bullets to quell the protests. Reports indicate that many students were injured and arrested . Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi once again praised the Iranian people’s ongoing uprising while condemning the mullahs’ bloody crackdown against the Iranian people’s just demands.

Students have played a key role in shaping the recent nationwide protests and continue to hold their rallies despite the regime having arrested many students.

The massacre in Zahedan has left more than 100 killed and injured by the regime’s brutal forces . Protests against the regime as Iranians are furious about the killing of their fellow compatriots” — MEK

PARIS, FRANCE, October 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iran’s uprising continued Sunday for the 17th day with people taking to the streets in major protests parallel to an expanding general strike movement.According to information collected by the PMOI/MEK network checkered across Iran, more than 170 cities across all 31 provinces have reported anti-regime protests from September going into October, and the regime’s security forces have to this day killed at least 400 protesters and arrested more than 20,000 throughout the country.Initial reports show protests by residents of Isfahan’s Shapour district. The business owners of the district have gone on strike and are calling on others to join them.Protests also resumed in several universities on Sunday. Initial reports confirm protest rallies in several universities in Tehran, including Tehran University, Tehran Arts University, Beheshti University, the University of Science and Culture, and Tarbiat Modares University.The students were chanting anti-regime slogans and calling for the release of jailed students.Similar rallies were held in the universities of other cities, including Shiraz University, Mashhad’s Ferdowsi University, Najafabad’s Azad University, Mazandaran University, Yazd University, Sanandaj University, and Ahvaz Azad University.Students have played a key role in shaping the recent nationwide protests and continue to hold their rallies every day despite the regime having arrested many students.These protests began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.Amini was severely beaten by the security forces. She was taken to the capital’s Kasra Hospital due to the severity of her injuries afterward. Amini died on Friday, September 16.Shortly after, protests broke out in several cities, including Tehran and Saqqez. The protests have continued and expanded since.According to activists, the regime is using ambulances without license plates to carry arrested protesters. In recent days, this has been a tactic that the regime is using regularly.Further reports obtained from university protests indicate security forces have brutally cracked down on the rallies, beating and arresting students. Several videos show security forces attacking unarmed students and surrounding them in closed spaces in Tehran.Meanwhile, students continued their protests and took to the streets of Tehran.In Kermanshah, a large protest rally was held on one of the streets of the city. Security forces lined up and tried to intimidate the protesters, but the protesters continued their rally and shouted “Shame on you!” to the anti-riot forces.In Mashhad, the people returned to the streets and held protest rallies at night, defying security forces.Nightly protests resumed in different parts of Tehran. Videos show protesters rallying and chanting anti-regime slogans in different districts, including Shariati, Valiasr, and Shariati Metro Station.There were also reports of protests in Saqqez, the hometown of Mahsa Amini, where the people resumed their protests despite heavy security measures by the regime.The situation at Sharif University continued to be tense throughout the night. The regime has dispatched a large contingent of security forces and they are using teargas and bullets to quell the protests.Reports indicate that many students were injured and arrested. Other students who were outside the campus held a large gathering and demanded the security forces open the gates and release the students who were trapped inside.On Saturday, many cities of Iran, especially the Kurdish regions of Kurdistan and West Azerbaijan provinces, witnessed storeowners closing shop.This general strike has continued into Sunday morning with reports of storeowners refusing to open their shops.Dozens of universities throughout Iran saw their students launch major protest rallies on campus and many into their local streets to join the nationwide protests with anti-regime protests, including “Death to Khamenei!” and “Death to the dictator!” The former refers to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.People in many countries across the globe also took to the streets on Saturday in support of the Iranian people’s ongoing protests and nationwide uprisings.Thousands of freedom-loving Iranians and supporters of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) in the cities of Stockholm, Berlin, Paris, Toronto, Washington, and San Francisco held rallies and vigils to voice their support for their brave compatriots and also praise those who have sacrificed their lives for freedom in Iran in the latest protests.Reports indicate protests erupted in many parts of the Iranian capital of Tehran, including the universities of Islamic Azad, Science & Technology, National, Tehran University – West Branch, Sharif Industrial, Islamic Azad – Punak Branch, Islamic Azad – Tehran Branch, School of Language & Literature, School of Architecture, School of Electrics, School of Arts, Tarbiat Modares University, Al-Zahra University, Allameh Tabatabai University, Khajeh Nasir University, and Tehran University. Other districts of the Iranian capital reported protests: Gholhak, Enghelab (Revolution), Shariati, Northern Karegar, Palestine, Jamalzadeh, Keshavarz Boulevard, Jomhouri (Republican), Naderi, Sa’adat Abad, Nosrat, Valiasr, and Kashanak.Footage of Saturday’s protests and strikes was received from at least 42 cities. Similar protests of protests and strikes were received from 39 cities. Storeowners were on strike in at least 20 cities.Youths and women have been taking the initiative throughout the day on Saturday with hit-and-run clashes and small protests erupting in many parts of each city, leaving the regime’s authorities unable to cope with the vast scope of the protests.The massacre in Zahedan on Friday, which has left more than 100 killed and injured by the regime’s forces according to local sources, has resulted in protests escalating against the regime as Iranians are furious over the killing of their fellow compatriots.Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi once again praised the Iranian people’s ongoing uprising while condemning the mullahs’ bloody crackdown against the Iranian people’s just demands.“I salute the Bazaar merchants who stopped work in support of the uprising. With other sectors of Iranian society, they seek to replace the religious dictatorship with democracy and people’s sovereignty,” she added.The NCRI President-elect also held separate online meetings with Rep. Randy Weber and Rep. Brad Sherman, emphasizing “the importance of recognizing the Iranian people’s right to self-defense in their fight to overthrow the ruling theocracy and establish freedom and human rights.”Rep. Weber underscored this is a murderous regime that must be overthrown and declared his full support for the struggle of the Iranian people and Resistance, calling for a decisive Iran policy while emphasizing that the U.S. administration should not repeat the mistake made in 2009.Admiring the courage, resilience, and Resistance of Iranian women in confronting the mullahs’ regime, Rep. Sherman stated it is clear the effects of the MEK’s efforts to overthrow the regime. That’s why the regime would resort to any crime to stop you, he added.

Oct. 1, 2022: Dozens of universities throughout Iran saw their students launch major protest rallies into their local streets to join the nationwide protests.