Electric Powertrain Market Projection By Technology, Top Key Players, Demand, Regional Analysis Forecast Till – 2031

This report provides in depth study of “Electric Powertrain Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. Electric Powertrain Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

According to latest study, electric powertrain market will grow at a positive rate during 2021-2031. Demand for powertrain will witness an optimistic growth outlook in the forecast period. Growing demand and production of electric vehicles as well as increase in research & development of powertrain batteries among manufacturers is accelerating the market growth in the given time period.

What is Driving Demand for Electric Powertrain?

• Electric powertrain comprises of the components that generate power that is required to move the vehicle and deliver it to the wheels of the vehicle. Increasing electrification of vehicles along with increasing stringent government emission norms are some of the factors that are expected to stimulate sales of automotive powertrain around the globe.

• Over the forecast period, the market is likely to grow because of innovations in lithium- ion batteries as well as increasing in research & development to improve powertrain systems by leading manufacturers is surging the sales of powertrain systems. Main components of powertrain are engine, transmission and driveshaft that are important for any type of vehicle.

• Manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative and efficient powertrains solutions for all types of vehicles which is also an important driving factor for the market. Growing demand of hybrid electric vehicles in many developed countries like China, Germany, US is also an important factor contributing to the growth of powertrain components.

Key Companies-

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Electric Powertrain?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Electric Powertrain include

• Bosch

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Magna International

• Continental AG

• Hitachi

• Others.

Many leading manufacturers are focusing on new product development and collaborations with other automotive companies to increase their existing market share and expand their geographic presence for powertrain components.

Europe Demand Trend for Electric Powertrain

• Many countries in Europe region have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, which has led to a decline in automotive production activities. But the market is slowly recovering has automotive manufacturing activities have resumed in many countries in the region.

• The market is regarded as the fastest growing market for powertrain components due to presence of large players in the region that comprise of significant global market share.

• Countries like Germany and others will accelerate the growth of automotive powertrain in Europe region in the forecast period due to growing demand and production of electric powertrain components in the region.

• With the growing demand of electric hybrid vehicles and increasing sales of electric vehicles in Germany due to stringent emission norms, the automotive powertrain market is likely to grow in Europe, making it a fast growing region for powertrain components.

Key Segments

By Vehicle Type

• Hybrid & Plug- In Hybrid Vehicle (HEV/PHEV)

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• 48V Mild Hybrid Vehicle (MHEV)

By HEV/PHEV Powertrain Component

• Motor/ Generator

• HV Battery

• 12V Battery

• Controller

• DC/AC Inverter

• DC/AC Converter

• Power Distribution Module

By BEV Powertrain Component

• Motor/ Generator

• HV Battery

• 12V Battery

• Controller

• DC/AC Inverter

• DC/AC Converter

• Power Distribution Module

By 48V MHEV Powertrain Component

• 48V Battery

• 12V Battery

• Battery Management System

• DC/AC Inverter

• DC/AC Converter

• 48V BSG/ISG

By Powertrain Type

• BEV powertrain

• MHEV powertrain

• Series hybrid powertrain

• Parallel hybrid powertrain

• Series- parallel hybrid powertrain

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

• North America - U.S, Canada

• Europe - France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, Eastern Europe, CIS

• APAC - China, India, Japan, Australia, Others

• Latin America - Argentina, Brazil, Others

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

• What will the Market growth rate in Future?

• What are the key factors driving the global Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

• What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?

