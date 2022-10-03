Human Microbiome Sequencing Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Human Microbiome Sequencing Market Info Global Human Microbiome Sequencing Market seg

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Global Human Microbiome Sequencing Market by (Product Type (Kits And Assays, Instruments, And Software), Technology (Sequencing By Synthesis, Sequencing By Ligation And Other Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies), Traditional Sequencing Technologies (Pyrosequencing And Sanger Sequencing) And Other Sequencing Technology. Application (Disease Diagnosis (Gastrointestinal Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Neurological Diseases And Other Diseases), Drug Discovery, Consumer Wellness, Omics Analysis (Genome Analysis, Metabolome Analysis, Transcriptome Analysis And Other Omics Analysis) And Other Application), End-User (Research And Academic Institutions, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, And Other End Users) - Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

The term "human microbiome" refers to the assortment of microorganisms that reside on and within the human body. Many organisms make up the human microbiome, including bacteria, bacteriophages, fungi, protozoa, and viruses. Microbial cells make up ten times more human cells than human cells. The human body has so many of these microorganisms that they comprise about 2-3 kg of weight. The market for human microbiome sequencing is expanding due to the increased use of microbiomes in genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, as well as developments in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology. The market is growing due to increased attention being paid to human microbiome therapy as a new, established target for therapeutic development. Furthermore, the market for human microbiome sequencing is expanding due to the increased use of the microbiome for early disease detection and diagnosis and the drop in sequencing costs. The demand for human microbiome sequencing is expected to expand due to increased collaborations, research spending, and requirements for investigational new drugs (IND) for fecal microbiota. The expansion of genomic research globally is fueling the forecasted growth of the market for human microbiome sequencing. The human microbiome sequencing market is expanding due to numerous genomic research and development efforts.

• Baseclear B.V.

• Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd

• Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

• Clinical Microbiomics A/S

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• GENEWIZ, Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• Novogene Corporation

• OraSure Technologies, Inc.

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc.

• Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Second Genome, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Viome, Inc.

• CosmosID

• Leucine Rich Bio Pvt. Ltd.

• Microba

• Microbiome Insights Inc.

• Molzym GmbH & Co. KG

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The human gut flora significantly enhances the efficacy of pharmaceuticals. Studies have shown that the right microbial balance in the human body aids in treating various diseases. This link between particular disease states and bacteria may present new prospects for medication development (or vaccine manufacturers). Microbes are abundant suppliers of enzymes, making them useful for various therapeutic purposes, including the search for innovative treatments. With several small, innovative players operating in the market, there are numerous high-growth opportunities for critical stakeholders to acquire companies so that microbiomes can be studied in the hope of discovering new drugs and drug targets for a variety of indications, including obesity, liver disorders, diabetes, and metabolic disorders. Strategic alliances and collaborations are a top priority for many market leaders as they work to expand their product pipelines through efficient research and development methods.

Challenges:

Probiotics have not received FDA approval as a live biotherapeutic product (a biological product, other than a vaccine, that includes living organisms and is used to treat or prevent human illness.). Probiotic-containing foods that are FDA-regulated, including dietary supplements, are nevertheless marketed legally even if they cannot be used to treat, prevent, or alleviate any illnesses. The FDA is thinking about modifying how it describes probiotics. There can be a separate or brand-new set of regulatory obstacles for genetically engineered microorganisms. Additionally, parallel control groups of healthy individuals must be compared for the present methods for identifying microbial indicators for diagnostic purposes to be effective. It can be difficult to determine which microbe is most suited for a certain application, making it difficult to choose the proper microbial chassis for a microbiota-based treatment.

Regional Trends:

North America currently holds a dominant position in the human microbiome sequencing market due to the region's robust healthcare infrastructure, growing investment from major companies in developing cutting-edge devices, drug development processes, and research activities. The region's dominance is also related to improvements in next-generation sequencing and the rising prevalence of lifestyle problems. For instance, one prominent American company, Illumina Inc., claims that developing next-generation sequencing has made it possible for several high-profile collaborative projects, like the Human Microbiome Project and MetaHIT. These initiatives have used Next Generation Sequencing as their primary instrument to publish a wide range of data on the human microbiome. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand during the projection period because more institutions are opening up in related sectors and the microbiome. The rising prevalence of lifestyle illnesses, increased awareness of preventative healthcare, financing for microbiome research, and the rising number of microbiome research & clinical activities are propelling the growth of the regional market.

Recent Developments:

• In September 2021, PhenoBiome announced that its first human gut microbiome assay would be available through Genetic Direction, a Dallas-based distributor of genetics-based health management solutions. Clinical Enterprise, Inc., a Eurofins Scientific subsidiary, will perform the assays in its CLIA- and CAP-certified laboratory.

• In July 2021, Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Nestlé Health Science agreed to collaborate on the commercialization of SER-109, an experimental oral microbiome treatment for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), in the United States (U.S.) and Canada. If it is approved, SER-109 will be the first FDA-approved microbiome treatment.

Segmentation of Human Microbiome Sequencing Market-

By Product Type

• Kits and Assays

• Instruments

• Software

By Technology

• Next-Generation Sequencing

o Sequencing by Synthesis

o Sequencing by Ligation

o Other Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies

• Traditional Sequencing Technologies

o Pyrosequencing

o Sanger Sequencing

• Other Sequencing Technology

By Application

• Disease Diagnoses

o Gastrointestinal Diseases

o Metabolic Diseases

o Oncology

o Infectious Diseases

o Neurological Diseases

o Other Diseases

• Drug Discovery

• Consumer Wellness

• Omics Analysis

o Genome Analysis

o Metabolome Analysis

o Transcriptome Analysis

o Other Omics Analysis

• Other Application

By End User

• Research and Academic Institutions

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Other End Users

By Region-

• North America-

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe-

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific-

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o South East Asia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America-

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa-

o GCC Countries

o South Africa

o Rest of the Middle East and Africa

