Digital Respiratory Devices Market worth $ 361.17 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Research Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global digital respiratory devices market is estimated to reach over USD 361.17 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.56% during the forecast period

NEW JERSEY, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly published report titled "Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market (Product (Sensors and Apps, Smart Inhalers and Nebulizers), Indication (Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease))– By Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Covid-19 Analysis, Revenue (US$ Billions) and Forecast Till 2030." of InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. features detailed industry analysis and an extensive study on the market, exploring its significant factors.

Therapeutic and diagnostic equipment connected to smartphone applications or other data collection modules compromises digital respiratory devices. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Asthama, and other respiratory conditions are treated and monitored with these devices. The considerable rise in the incidence of severe chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs), including bronchial asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, lung disorders, and pulmonary hypertension (PH), is responsible for market growth. A growing senior population, tobacco usage, increased air pollution, and occupational exposure to dust in the mining, forestry, and agricultural industries all contribute to a steadily rising risk of acquiring CRDs. As a result, the market for respiratory management tools is expanding quickly. Fewer hospitalizations, better medication adherence, and fewer doctor visits were among the good medical outcomes. Global demand for digital respiratory technology is growing due to these substantial developments. Additionally, COVID-19 has sparked an increase in cutting-edge digital respiratory systems and devices, fueling market demand for digital respiratory equipment. To increase the effectiveness of drug management, an increasing number of enterprises are adding digital technologies to their products.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Infectious respiratory illnesses directly influence the demand for digital respiratory devices. The most recent and serious of these illnesses is COVID-19; due to the epidemic, demand for ventilators and other personal protective equipment has increased significantly. The COVID-19 outbreak has increased the need for ventilators, which has led to governmental and commercial backing for accelerating manufacturing. This demonstrates the importance placed on respiratory treatment in the context of an outbreak; as a result, a reasonable growth rate in the market is anticipated. The primary factors influencing the growth of digital respiratory devices are the rapid increase in the world's senior population, the cost advantages of home care devices and services (compared to hospital visits), and the increase in cases of chronic diseases (including COPD and asthma). The high growth potential of emerging markets, the decentralization of healthcare, and the development of miniaturized equipment are some of the major drivers that are anticipated to provide companies in the digital respiratory devices market with considerable growth prospects.

Challenges:

Many patients depend on payments to cover the cost of care. The diagnostic sector as a whole, and respiratory care diagnostics, in particular, are now having problems with the issue of inadequate compensation for various diagnostic tests. Additionally, most nations provide very little financial support for respiratory care equipment. Major respiratory disorders like asthma and COPD continue to be severely underdiagnosed and undertreated despite their high prevalence. The limited awareness of these disorders and the lack of necessary resources to diagnose these diseases is particularly apparent in emerging economies.

Regional Trends:

North America dominated the market in the forecast period due to its sizable geriatric population and the increased prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders. Additionally, the most considerable portion of the North American market is attributable to the availability of reimbursement in U.S. healthcare centre accounts, growing public awareness of healthcare issues, improved healthcare infrastructure, an increase in the number of outpatient surgeries, and economic growth that is aided by expanding insurance coverage.

Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period due to the region's high concentration of respiratory patients, rising healthcare spending, quickly evolving healthcare infrastructure, rising per capita income, expanding middle-class population, and rising tobacco use rates. APAC is also becoming a hotspot for medical tourism and is thought to be one of the markets for medical procedures and devices that is expanding the fastest. Medical tourists have been drawn to APAC nations, especially India and China, because of the region's affordable infrastructure, healthcare services, and highly trained doctors.

Recent Developments:

• In February 2022, Aptar Pharma, a global leader in drug delivery systems, services, and active material science solutions, launched HeroTracker® Sense, a unique digital respiratory health solution that converts a regular metered dosage inhaler (pMDI) into an intelligent linked healthcare device. HeroTracker® Sense is a metered-dose inhaler (MDI) add-on connected device that addresses patient inhalation technique and adherence.

• In September 2021, Adherium Limited, a market leader in respiratory eHealth, remote monitoring, and data management, announced that the FDA's 510(k) approval had enabled it to begin selling its first, next-generation Hailie Sensor, which includes physiological measures for tracking the use of asthma and COPD medications.

Segmentation of Digital Respiratory Devices Market -

By Product

• Sensors and Apps

• Smart Inhalers and Nebulizers

By Indication

• Asthma

• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

By Region-

• North America-

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe-

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific-

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o South East Asia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America-

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa-

o GCC Countries

o South Africa

o Rest of the Middle East and Africa

