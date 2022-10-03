At 78.11% CAGR, Global 5G Devices Thermal Management Technology Market Size | US$ 77,975 Mn By 2030, Forecast | By CMI

Custom Market Insights

5G Devices Thermal Management Technology Market was at US$ 1523.11 Mn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 77,975 Mn by 2030, with a CAGR 78.11% | 2022 - 2030.

Global 5G Devices Thermal Management Technology Market was estimated at USD 1523.11 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 77,975 Mn by 2030, growing at a CAGR roughly 78.11% | 2022-2030.” — Custom Market Insights

According to the study, The Global 5G Devices Thermal Management Technology Market was estimated at USD 1523.11 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 77,975 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 78.11% between 2022 and 2030.

5G Devices Thermal Management Technology Market: Overview

5G Devices Thermal Management Technology Market: Growth Drivers

Higher performance and quicker connections are necessary for 5G connectivity without increasing component or device sizes. Effective 5G heat dissipation solutions are more crucial than ever since increasing power densities provide a problem. Therefore, effective 5G thermal management materials must be simple to manufacture and apply to consumer devices for automated mass manufacturing lines.

The upcoming mobile communications standard is 5G, which is now the talk of the town. Because it makes a large-scale promise of internet speeds up to 100 times faster than the preceding 4G standard (also known as LTE) for cities and the automated industry, it is especially intriguing.

The next significant development in mobile broadband is anticipated to be the rollout of fifth-generation (5G) mobile networks. Specialized jobs like remote precision medicine, linked autos, virtual and augmented reality, and a wide range of internet of things (IoT) applications will be made possible by peak download speeds of up to 20 gigabits per second. Moreover, the mobile-dependent consumers’ ability to fully participate in the global digital economy will be determined by 5G, especially as smartphones, cell phones, and other wireless-enabled devices increasingly replace older means of internet access for some populations. The growing population of devices with updated technology is the key to the expansion of 5G infrastructure. The demand for 5G devices will increase the sales of 5G devices’ thermal management technology globally.

The next generation of wireless infrastructure within a smart city is projected to be driven by small cell networks built on top of 5G technologies, which is anticipated to generate a profitable potential for the 5G technology over the forecast period. Furthermore, it is anticipated that 5G technologies would encourage innovation and the uptake of cutting-edge technology in smart cities. Cost savings in smart cities are projected to be driven by 5G technology. It is anticipated that increased expenditures on smart city infrastructure would present a substantial potential for the deployment of 5G technologies, aiding in the expansion of the 5G technology industry. Hence, the rise in 5G technology will increase the 5G devices thermal management technology market.

Key Insights:

A) Per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the 5G Devices Thermal Management Technology market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 78.11% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B)In terms of revenue, the 5G Devices Thermal Management Technology market size was valued at around USD 1523.11 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 77,975 Million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) To prevent interference from 5G radio signals, the power supply unit (PSU) must be appropriately protected. When several signals pass through junctions made of different materials, such as faulty duplexers, dirty surfaces, weak cable connections, or old antennas, they can mix to generate a sum and difference signals in the same band, which can lead to interference. This may cause restrain in the market for 5G thermal management technology.

D) Every electronic equipment and electrical structure produces heat, including a basic circuit, a mobile phone, and an electric car. Thermal management, usually a cooling system or heat pump, can control this heat. Bringing the system’s temperature down improves the device’s dependability and prevents early failure.

E) Designing power solutions for 5G becomes more challenging due to the increased power design problems brought on by the architecture shift and other factors, including tight quarters, high temperatures, sealed environments, and the requirement for lightweight solutions.

Regional Landscape

North America held a dominant position and was predicted to dominate during the forecast period in the 5G devices thermal management technology market. It is commonly known that North America adopts new, cutting-edge technologies quickly, including the Internet of Things (IoT), wearable technology, and autonomous and linked vehicles. 5G addresses the dependable and quick connectivity needed for these technologies. As a result, the market above in North America may anticipate significant growth prospects. This region is well developed and, with high investments in technology-driven topics, is expected to be in a dominant state during the forecast period.

Key Players

LairdTech

Pentair Thermal Management

Alcatel-Lucent

Honeywell International Inc.

Aavid Thermalloy LLC.

Vertiv Co.

Momentive Performance Materials

Laird PLC

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

European Thermodynamics Ltd.

Master Bond Inc.

Thermal Management Technologies

Heatex

Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Dau Thermal Solutions Inc.

The 5G Devices Thermal Management Technology Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Thermal interface materials

Thermal gels

Coatings

Others

By component

Hardware

Software

Interface

Substrates

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

