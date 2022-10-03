Creative Design and Build Inc. San Diego Opens a Client-Exclusive Showroom in San Diego

Creative Design & Build

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Design and Build Inc. San Diego recently opened a showroom exclusively for their clients in San Diego. The company aims to showcase its different remodeling services more realistically in order to woo even more customers to take up their services.

“Remodeling a kitchen or renovating an entire house is a huge project and a huge investment for anyone to undertake", said Guy Madar, the company’s CFO. “Creative Design and Build has been in the construction business long enough to understand how important it is to bring a client’s dreams to life. That is why we have opened a showroom exclusively for our clients. The goal of the showroom is to showcase what any kind of remodel they may do with us will look like. Touching the granite counters, having a feel of the quality fittings we use, and walking through a revamped kitchen should hopefully help customers decide to use our services. We always strive to produce exactly what the customer has envisioned after walking through our showroom”.

In San Diego, home remodels are the order of the day thanks to many residents having a large disposable income, a competitive housing market, and the desire to keep up with new interior design trends. The city’s real estate market is booming, with many homeowners putting their homes on the market or looking to purchase an additional new home. For a house to attract good interest and high bids, the need to remodel and revamp homes using creative home designs is at an all-time high.

Creative Design and Build has been in the construction industry for over 15 years now and has a wide portfolio of home remodeling services to offer. With the opening of the new customer-focused showroom, Creative Design and Build hopes to get a huge chunk of these remodeling jobs that are becoming available every day. This company offers full kitchen remodels, including a wrap for kitchen cabinets to finish or reface old cabinets. Because of the competition in the construction industry, this company hopes to create a niche for itself in the industry by showcasing its work to interested clients.

One of the most common and popular remodel jobs in the industry currently is kitchen remodels. In the recent past, according to market research, more and more homeowners are putting extra emphasis on revamping their kitchens because it has a significant impact on the value of the home.

