Global Data Center Security Market To Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue To Surge To USD 24.7 Billion By 2028
Global Data Center Security Market 2022 Industry Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Opportunity, Forecast to 2028
The Global Data Center Security market accounted for USD 8 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 24.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2028
— Prakash Torase
The report covers forecast and analysis for the data center security market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016-2019 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2028 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the data center security market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the data center security market on a global level.
This report offers comprehensive coverage on global data center security market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the data center security market. This report included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s five forces model for the data center security market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts.
The study provides a decisive view on the data center security market by segmenting the market based on component application and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2028. On the basis of the component, the market is segmented by solution and services. Solution segment is further fragmented into logical security and physical security. Services included in data center security market are consulting, integration and deployment and managed services. On the basis of Application wise, the data center security market is segmented into financial services, IT and telecom, government, education, healthcare, media & entertainment and others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
By region, North America grabbed the biggest share and will be likely to show steady development in data center security market in coming years. By application, the data center security market is segmented into IT and telecom, financial services, education, government, media & entertainment, healthcare, and others.
The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global data center security market include Symantec Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., IBM Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., and Fortinet, Inc. are some of the prominent vendors in the market. The other key vendors include CheckPoint Software Technologies Limited, Dell Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Honeywell International, Citrix Systems, Inc., EMC Corp, McAfee Inc. (Intel Corp.), and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, among other.
Browse the full “Data Center Security Market by Component (Solution, and Consulting) By Application (Aerospace , Defense, Financial Services, IT and telecom, Government, Education, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2028.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
The restrictions imposed by various nations to contain COVID had stopped the demand and supply resulting in a disruption across the whole supply chain. However, the global markets are slowly opening to their full potential and their surge in demand. Although the recession, information technology (IT) infrastructure providers internet service providers (ISPs), and data centers are the segments of economy seeing increment as a consequence of the work from home. The upsurge in Data center market is driven by rising corporations consciousness of the assistances that cloud services can deliver, augmented burden from the panels to offer more safe and strong IT environs, coupled with arrangement of native data centers across the region
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
