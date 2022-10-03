Mirabaud appoints Carel Huber as Global Head of IAM - key responsibilities will include the GCC

Submit Release
I look forward to working with Mirabaud’s global IAM team and, in particular, my colleagues in the GCC where I see significant growth potential for the Mirabaud business.”
— Carel Huber, Mirabaud, Global Head of IAM
DUBAI, UAE, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirabaud Group - the Swiss banking and financial group established in 1819 is pleased to announce the appointment of Carel Huber as Global Head of its Independent Asset Management (IAM) team with effect from October 1st.

Carel will be based in Geneva, and will report directly to Nicolas Mirabaud, Mirabaud Managing Partner and Head of Wealth Management.

Prior to this appointment, Carel held a series of senior executive management positions over the last 15 years with global banks such as Credit Suisse and Societe Generale. At Mirabaud, Carel will be responsible for driving the growth of the Group’s IAM services across its global footprint whilst capitalising on the significant synergies that exist across the company’s Wealth Management, Asset Management and Corporate Finance business lines.

Samir Atitallah, CEO of Mirabaud Middle East commented:

“I am delighted to welcome Carel to our team who will provide bespoke support to our prestigious global IAM customer base. He brings a wealth of sector and industry expertise to our business and will play an invaluable role as we continue to grow our business internationally. I look forward to reporting on further business updates in due course.”

Carel Huber added:

“I look forward to working with Mirabaud’s global IAM team and, in particular, my colleagues in the GCC where I see significant growth potential for the Mirabaud business. We are uniquely positioned to leverage our global reputation as a trusted go-to adviser which embraces the very best in digital innovation to optimise client support.”

The Mirabaud Group
The Mirabaud Group was founded in Geneva in 1819. With its four core values of Independence, Conviction, Responsibility and Passion, it has grown over the years into an international group offering its clients personalised financial services and advice in various areas of activity. Its expertise lies in Wealth Management (portfolio management, investment advice and services for independent asset managers), Asset Management (institutional management, fund management and distribution) and highly specialised Corporate Finance services (equity research, corporate advisory, capital markets and execution).

Mirabaud has always been strongly committed to responsibility and sustainability. This is reflected in its interactions with clients, employees and society as a whole. As a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) since 2010, Mirabaud has the highest rating in this area thanks to its governance and its committed global strategy.

The Group employs around 700 staff and has offices in Switzerland (Geneva, Basel and Zurich), Europe (London, Luxembourg, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville and Milan) and the rest of the world (Montreal, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Montevideo and São Paulo).

For more information, please visit our website: www.mirabaud.com

Press contact

Daniel Chinoy
Mobile Number: +971 56 553 9520
Email: Daniel.Chinoy@fticonsulting.com

Shane Dolan
FTI Consulting
56 113 7994
email us here

