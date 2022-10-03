Hydroxyapatite Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Hydroxyapatite Market to be Driven by Increasing Demand in Orthpaedic Applications During the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN , WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Hydroxyapatite Market Size, Share, Demand, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global hydroxapatite market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Forecast Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.6 billion
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 5.3%
Increased demand for bone transplants and bone grafting materials drives the growth of the worldwide hydroxyapatite materials market. In addition, the expanding older population in countries such as the United States and Canada increases the demand for orthopedic implants, hence driving the expansion of the hydroxyapatite market. In addition, the rise in disposable wealth in developing and developed nations promotes the expansion of the cosmetics industry, which includes anti-aging and skin care products. This unexpected increase in demand results in the expansion of product lines and production facilities across the globe, consequently expanding the hydroxyapatite market share.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Hydroxyapatite (HAp) is a calcium phosphate similar in form and chemistry to human hard tissues. Compared to other calcium phosphates, hydroxyapatite’s stability is an essential property. Hyydroxyapatite is the most thermodynamically stable calcium phosphate compound under physiological parameters such as body temperature, pH, and fluid composition. It is a significant component of teeth that provides great stiffness and superior remineralization of enamel compared to saliva. With the advancement of nanotechnology, the use of nanomaterials for medical applications, particularly biomaterials, has expanded significantly, and the market is therefore anticipated to expand in the future years.
By type, the market is divided into:
• Nano-Sized
• Micro-Sized
• Greater than Micrometer
On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into:
• Orthopaedic
• Dental Care
• Plastic Surgery
• Others
By region, the industry is categorized into:
• North America
• Europe
• The Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• The Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The expansion in North America is attributable to the presence of numerous significant actors and the accessibility of sophisticated healthcare facilities. In addition, the increasing need for bone grafting operations, such as spinal fusion surgery, among other surgical procedures, is luring numerous manufacturers to this region. However, the high cost associated as a result of rising raw material costs may impede its market expansion throughout the predicted period. The expansion of the Asia Pacific Hydroxyapatite market is driven by the rising demand for hydroxyapatite in countries such as China and South Korea. Moreover, the aging population, the rising disposable income of the middle class, and the growing awareness among the masses of the benefits of dental bone grafting and bone grafting over traditional treatments present a tremendous growth opportunity for hydroxyapatite manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region. By application, the orthopaedic segment is the market leader.
As a result of its bioactivity, hydroxyapatite is utilized as an alternative to allogeneic and xenogeneic bone grafts, resulting in a shorter healing period. The growing demand for bioactive ceramics in bone replacement surgeries and the aging of the global population are pushing the demand for hydroxyapatite in orthopedic applications. The increasing use of biomaterials in orthopaedic procedures, the rising need for dental implants, and the expansion of the biotechnology industry are all factors driving the expansion of the global hydroxyapatite market. In addition, an increase in the geriatric population is anticipated to improve sales over the forecast period. The introduction of nanoparticles has offered enormous prospects for this market since it offers superior clinical outcomes compared to conventional solutions.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Fluidinova, SofSera Corporation, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Taihei Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., CAM Bioceramics B.V., SigmaGraft, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
