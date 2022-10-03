Lemonade Launches in the UK

Customers can now protect their things and file claims instantly, from anywhere, on any device and get paid in seconds

Lemonade LMND, the insurance company powered by AI and social impact, today launched in the United Kingdom. Residents across the UK can now get Lemonade Contents insurance instantly, from anywhere, on any device, as well as file claims and get paid in seconds.

Today's launch follows Lemonade's previous launches in France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Founded in 2015, Lemonade launched its flagship renters insurance in the United States in 2016, where it is now ranked one of the top renters insurance products in the market. With today's launch Lemonade brings the same instantaneous and delightful experience to residents in the UK. Customers can get a quote, purchase contents insurance, file a claim, and get paid - all within seconds.

As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B-Corp, Lemonade has social impact baked directly into its business model. Through its Giveback program, the company donates leftover premiums to non-profit organizations selected by its customers, supporting causes like equality, climate, and poverty.

Residents in the UK are now able to protect their belongings with Lemonade, featuring a Defaqto 5 Star Rating, starting at just £4 a month. Lemonade's Contents insurance includes worldwide coverage for individual personal items of up to £2,000 each, total coverage up to £100,000, and no cancellation fees. Add-on coverage is also available for those who want extra protection for theft and loss-related incidents, accidental damage to mobile devices as well as expert help through legal protection.

"Insurance as we know it hails from the UK, as do I. So both professionally and personally bringing Lemonade to the UK is a homecoming of sorts," said Daniel Schreiber, Lemonade co-CEO and co-founder. "We believe the millions of local renters will appreciate what Lemonade has to offer. After all, who doesn't want instant, transparent, personalized, and mission-driven insurance?"

Lemonade is entering the UK market in a long-term, strategic partnership with leading UK insurer, Aviva.

"We're excited to be appointed as the long-term partner for Lemonade in the UK. We share a common outlook for how digital, AI and data can transform customer experiences, and the role insurers can play in building stronger communities," said Adam Winslow, CEO of Aviva UK & Ireland General Insurance. "By joining forces we can ensure compelling propositions reach a broader range of customers, including renters, an under-served yet growing segment of the UK insurance market. In our 325 year history we have adapted and thrived in a changing world and our partnership with Lemonade is a marker of our intent to continue just this."

"Pairing Lemonade's strengths with Aviva's promises to deliver an insurance that is digitally native, yet rooted in the birth of modern statistics in the 1700s. It's the best of both worlds, giving people a refreshing experience backed by a company they've known and trusted for years," added Schreiber.

Lemonade Insurance NV is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and subject to limited regulation by the Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) in the UK.

Residents in the UK can now buy a new policy through the Lemonade app or online at lemonade.com/uk.

About Lemonade

Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance. Powered by artificial intelligence and social impact, Lemonade's full stack insurance carriers in the US and the EU replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and the UK, and continues to expand globally.

About Aviva

Aviva is the UK's leading Insurance, Wealth & Retirement business, operating in the UK, Ireland and Canada with additional international investments in Singapore, China and India. With 18.5 million customers, Aviva helps customers make the most out of life, plan for the future, and have the confidence that if things go wrong it will be there to put it right. Aviva has been taking care of people for 325 years, in line with the company's purpose of being ‘with you today, for a better tomorrow'. In 2021, Aviva paid £30.2 billion in claims and benefits to its customers.

Aviva is a market leader in sustainability. In 2021, the company announced its plan to become a Net Zero carbon emissions company by 2040, the first major insurance company in the world to do so. This plan means Net Zero carbon emissions from its investments by 2040; setting out a clear pathway to get there with a cut of 25% in the carbon intensity of investments by 2025 and of 60% by 2030; and Net Zero carbon emissions from its own operations and supply chain by 2030. Find out more about Aviva's climate goals at www.aviva.com/climate-goals and sustainability ambition and action at www.aviva.com/sustainability.

For more details about Aviva, the business, and how the company helps customers, visit www.aviva.com/about-us. The Aviva newsroom at www.aviva.com/newsroom includes links to spokespeople images, podcasts, research reports and news release archive. You can follow @avivaplc on Twitter, Aviva on LinkedIn, @avivaplc on Instagram, and find the latest corporate films from Aviva on the company's YouTube channel.

