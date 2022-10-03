Day of German Unity

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my best wishes to the people of Germany as you celebrate 32 years of reunification this German Unity Day.

Germany is an enduring NATO Ally and an influential global leader. The United States is fortunate to have such a strong partner in our shared efforts to defend democracy, human rights, rule of law, and the institutions that have underwritten peace and security for nearly eight decades. We thank Germany for its leadership in the G7 this year, with its focus on shared goals related to climate, economic security, health, infrastructure, and democratic values. During my travels to Germany this year, I have made clear the United States’ gratitude and admiration for Germany’s historic commitments to support Ukraine in response to Russia’s brutal, unprovoked war.

Einen schönen Tag der Deutschen Einheit! I look forward to building upon our steadfast partnership in the years to come.