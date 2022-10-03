Webtoons Market Growth Opportunity, Industry Vertical and Forecasts 2030

Webtoons Market

Webtoons are gaining popularity of their unique features and user-friendly structure, which is further expected to drive webtoons market size growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market trend is towards spending more time on entertainment, which has further resulted in an increase in demand for new series of webtoons. However, webtoons are only available to read online, and as the plots are short, there are not enough chapters to generate a print edition. Furthermore, many artists included in webtoon programs are amateurs, which may cause readers to be disappointed by the quality and level of the webtoon.

Digital comics have considerably reduced the cost and requirement for drawing instruments such as screen tone and drawing pens. It is anticipated that webtoons are expected to provide substantial growth opportunities in the digital entertainment industry.

Webtoons are made up of vertically oriented images that can be scrolled from top to bottom, allowing designers to present one enormous image on mobile or tablet. These factors are anticipated to boost the webtoons market size over the forecast period.

The webtoons industry is segmented on the basis of type, revenue model, application, and region. By type, the market is classified as comedy, action, sci-fi, horror, romance, and others. By revenue model, the market is classified as subscription-based and advertisement based. It is classified as mobile, tablets, laptop, and television by application. The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global webtoons market forecast trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market.

The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and the emergence of substitutes in the market.

Some of the leading webtoons market players are NAVER Corp., Kakao Corp., Lezhin Entertainment, Tappytoon, ToryComics, Toomics Global, Ridibooks (RIDI Corp), KidariStudio, Webtoon Factory, and Izneo Webtoon.

Key findings of the study

• The study provides in-depth analysis of webtoons market share across the globe.

• On the basis of type, the romance sub-segment is predicted to have the fastest growth rate in the global market during the forecast period.

• On the basis of the revenue model, the subscription-based sub-segment is expected to have the fastest growth rate in the global market during the prediction time.

• On the basis of application, the mobile sub-segment is projected to have the fastest growth rate in the global market during the projection years.

• On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific region market registered a dominant market share in 2021. Europe region market is projected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

