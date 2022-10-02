Safety a Priority as Children Return to Learning

CANADA, October 2 - Most Island schools are ready to safely reopen and welcome students back tomorrow, Monday October 3.

Officials have been actively working to assess schools as power is restored. All Island schools will open on Monday, except for the following:

Donagh Regional

Parkdale Elementary

Prince Street Elementary

Queen Charlotte Intermediate

St. Jean Elementary

West Kent Elementary

Cardigan Consolidated – students will resume classes on Wednesday, October 5, in a temporarily location within Montague Regional High School

Montague Regional High School – classes will resume on Tuesday, October 4

École Évangéline – classes are being relocated to L'Exposition Agricole et le Festival Acadien grounds, start date yet to be announced

The website PrinceEdwardIsland.ca/FionaSchoolStatus will be updated throughout the day on Monday as more school are confirmed ready to open.

The PEI School Food Program will resume food service on Monday. Where schools are not operational, the Program will distribute meals to local community reception centres for those in need of a hot meal.

Since Friday, October 7 is now an instructional day, and no meal orders were previously placed for this day, the PEI School Food Program will automatically be repeating Friday, September 23 meal orders for island students.

There are many different conditions across Prince Edward Island roads and sidewalks, especially on private and secondary roads. School bus drivers have been actively checking the safety and accessibility of bus routes; however, parents are asked to please check their children’s walking route to school or to their bus stop, to make sure students can travel safely. When possible, parents are encouraged to walk children to school or their bus stops until they are assured the route is safe. If students are walking or bicycling to school on their own, discuss safety with them before they depart.

Stay away from downed power lines and poles as more and more electrical infrastructure comes back online.

Keep a safe and respectful distance from all recovery crews, so that work can be completed in a safe and diligent manner.

Avoid playgrounds and other facilities that are closed due to storm damage.

Take extra care when crossing roads because some traffic lights are still not operational.

For all Islanders cleaning up their properties, be mindful of keeping sidewalks clear for students to use safely.

Place your debris 10 feet (3m) from the roadway.

Make sure twigs and branches are bundled and tied.

Please ensure that debris and bundles do not impede traffic or pedestrian access.

Islanders who need help cutting fallen trees on their property or moving large debris curbside because it is a safety hazard can call their local Access PEI location to have their name put on a list for assistance.

Media contact:

Autumn Tremere

Department of Education and Lifelong Learning

Agtremere@gov.pe.ca

