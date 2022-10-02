Myovant Sciences Special Committee of Board Confirms Receipt of Preliminary, Non-binding Proposal from Sumitovant Biopharma and Sumitomo Pharma to Acquire Remaining Shares

/EIN News/ -- BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) (the “Company”) confirmed today that it has received a preliminary, non-binding proposal (the “Proposal”) from Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. (“Sumitovant”) and Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (collectively with Sumitovant, “Sumitomo”) to acquire the remaining shares of the Company that Sumitovant does not currently hold, for a price of $22.75 per share in cash. Sumitovant currently holds approximately 52% of the outstanding shares of the Company.



The Company’s board of directors has formed a special committee of independent directors comprised of the members of the Audit Committee of the Company (the “Special Committee”) to evaluate and consider the Proposal and any alternatives thereto, with the assistance of its financial and legal advisors. The Special Committee, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, has carefully reviewed the Proposal and determined that it significantly undervalues the Company and, therefore, is not in the best interests of the Company or its minority shareholders. The Special Committee remains open to considering any improved proposal that reflects the full and fair value of the Company and is otherwise in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders, and is prepared to engage further with Sumitomo regarding any such proposal.

There can be no assurance as to whether an agreement relating to any proposed transaction will be reached or as to the terms thereof if an agreement is reached. The Company does not intend to comment further or disclose any developments regarding the Special Committee’s consideration of the Proposal unless and until it deems further disclosure is appropriate or required. The Company’s shareholders do not need to take any action at this time.

The Special Committee has retained Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as its financial advisor, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as its legal advisor to assist with its review of the Proposal and any alternatives thereto.

ABOUT MYOVANT SCIENCES

Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. Founded in 2016, Myovant has executed five successful Phase 3 clinical trials across oncology and women’s health leading to three regulatory approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for men with advanced prostate cancer, women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids, and premenopausal women with moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis, respectively. Myovant also has received regulatory approvals by the European Commission (EC) and the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for women with symptomatic uterine fibroids and for men with advanced hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. Myovant has a supplemental New Drug Application under review with the FDA for updates to the United States Prescribing Information (USPI) based on safety and efficacy data from the Phase 3 LIBERTY randomized withdrawal study (RWS) of MYFEMBREE in premenopausal women with heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids for up to two years. Myovant also is conducting a Phase 3 study to evaluate the prevention of pregnancy in women with uterine fibroids or endometriosis. Myovant also is developing MVT-602, an investigational oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., is Myovant’s majority shareholder. For more information, please visit www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

