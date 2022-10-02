Submit Release
TSB deployed a team of investigators following a fatal accident involving an amateur-built aircraft near Maynooth, Ontario

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) deployed a team of investigators following a fatal accident involving an amateur-built aircraft near Maynooth, Ontario. The TSB is gathering information and assessing the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

