Shelters available as Fiona recovery continues

CANADA, October 2 - The Government of Prince Edward Island is reminding Islanders that safety should remain the top priority as Hurricane Fiona recovery continues.

As temperatures continue to slowly go down, the Provincial Emergency Measures Organization is urging that all Islanders keep fire safety top of mind, especially when using heating equipment without access to electricity. Always keep space heaters three (3) feet away from flammable material, and never use propane or gas stoves and cooking units to heat an area.

Canadian Red Cross Disaster Shelter

The Canadian Red Cross has opened a disaster shelter at the Murchison Centre (17 St Pius X Avenue, Charlottetown) for those in need of temporary relocation, in partnership with the Province and the City of Charlottetown. This disaster shelter is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and includes beds, bedding, power, food and water. Islanders who require temporary disaster shelter transportation can call 1-833-335-0543 and leave a voicemail or go directly to the Murchison Centre for intake.

Any person in need of temporary emergency shelter can contact the Shelter Support Line at 1-833-220-4722, or dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the Shelter Support Line.

Visit provincial storm response, for the latest information.

