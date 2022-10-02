Submit Release
$100,000 POWERBALL WINNER IN SPRING HILL!

SPRING HILL – Woo Hoo! A Powerball player in Spring Hill won $100,000 from the drawing held last night, October 1, 2022.

The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. But since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize of $50,000 was doubled to $100,000.

The lucky ticket was sold at Publix, 4935 Main Street in Spring Hill.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.5 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $17.8 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.7 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

