VRBO in Fredericksburg Texas to Stay at

Finding a VRBO was 2 bedrooms, 2 or more beds, full bathroom, full kitchen, living rooms, patios, top decks, Texas Hill Country views, refrigerators, ice machine, TVs, free wifi, free parking, self check in, self check out, play areas, fireplaces, dedicated office, outdoor furniture, and great atmosphere were at the top of our list. After staying at over 30 VRBO's of the Bed and Breakfast Variety we narrowed the search down to the top 2 locations for the final round of decision making. We ended up staying at The Best Little Fredericksburg Texas Bed and Breakfast for the weekend of the BestFest celebration. The VRBO's were made from Large Shipping Containers and each unit had 2 bedrooms, 1 living room convertible futon, 2 TV's, free wifi, fireplace, outdoor furniture, free parking, exotic animals on sight, Texas hill country views, self check in, self check out, extremely private setting, not far from the Fredericksburg Texas wineries and downtown. The list of benefit of staying at the BNB are legendary and require a first hand experience to take it all in. This Tiny home was not very tiny at all and our group had plenty of room inside and outside on the unit. At night the tiny home has traditional party lights draped under the 3 solar sails on the patio as well as led ship lighting on both private patios and decks. In addition to this there is a 400 sqft upper deck that can be reached by using the stairs on the back of the unit. This allows you to get a 20ft high view of the Texas Hill Country surroundings. The Best Little Fredericksburg Bed and Breakfast is one of the best places to stay near Fredericksburg Texas and we encourage all who travel to the Hill Country of Texas to book a stay on the Avery Ridge Ranch.
