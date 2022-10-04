mxHERO Inc. Successfully Completes SOC 2 Certification
mxHERO achieves SOC 2 Type II compliance, proving continuous security to customers and partners
Earning a SOC 2 certification is important to demonstrate the platform's security for customers, partners, and investors.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mxHERO, Inc., creator of the Mail2Cloud digital bridge, announced today it has obtained its SOC 2 certification, ensuring its compliance with the leading industry standard for systems and data security. mxHERO achieved its SOC 2 certification by partnering with Dansa D’Arata Soucia LLP, an independent auditor, and Vanta, the leading automated security and verified compliance platform.
— Alexis Panagides, CEO, mxHERO, Inc.
SOC 2 is the leading industry standard regarding security compliance and the most commonly required and accepted way to demonstrate security when conducting business in the United States. Created by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), the report assures customers, partners, and investors that a business has a solid baseline of security and data protection guidelines in place.
“mxHERO is committed to protecting our own networks and customer data so we can responsibly grow and remain competitive,” said Alexis Panagides, CEO, mxHERO, Inc. “Partnering with Vanta on SOC 2 compliance helped us build a foundation for ensuring data security and privacy, which will only become more important as we scale. Earning a SOC 2 certification is important to demonstrate the platform's security for customers and investors.”
“Our commitment to our customer’s email security is a core tenant of mxHERO, and we are proud to have obtained our SOC 2 compliance certification showcasing our ongoing commitment to process excellence, information security, and the integrity of our Mail2Cloud platform," added Donald R. Hammons, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, mxHERO Inc.
About mxHERO
mxHERO is a San Francisco, California-based firm with global go-to-market operations in Europe, Israel, N. America, and Asia-Pac. mxHERO is a three-time winner of the Astors Platinum Award (2019, 2020, and 2021) for Best U.S. Homeland Email Security Application and a former Box Elite Partner of the Year. The company's flagship offering, Mail2Cloud, is a cloud service or digital bridge that automates the capture and intelligent routing of email and email attachments to targeted cloud content management platforms. The system integrates natively with all email systems and leading cloud content management platforms, including Google Workspace (Drive), Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft Sharepoint, Egnyte, Dropbox Business, and the Box Content Cloud. More than 13,000 companies and over 1,000,000 users have enhanced their email management and security capabilities with mxHERO's solutions. Website: www.mxhero.com
