Under Secretary Nuland and South African DIRCO Director General Dangor Convene the U.S.-South Africa Working Group on African and Global Issues

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation Director General Zane Dangor convened on September 27 the U.S.-South Africa Working Group on African and Global Issues (WGAGI) at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C.  The WGAGI, which meets annually, is an opportunity to review pressing and high-profile issues of mutual concern to the U.S. and South African governments.  Under Secretary Nuland and Director General Dangor discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and global food security, among other matters.  On regional issues, Under Secretary Nuland was joined by Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Ervin Massinga and Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer, who discussed with Director General Dangor the situations in Ethiopia, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe, among other topics.

