Guinea National Day
October 02, 2022, 15:36 GMT
On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Guinea on the 64th anniversary of your independence.
The United States continues to stand by the Guinean people in their pursuit of democratic governance. We continue to work closely with all Guineans in support of efforts to reestablish a constitutional, civilian-led government that ensures a peaceful and prosperous future for all.
