Submit Release
News Search

There were 204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,974 in the last 365 days.

Guinea National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Guinea on the 64th anniversary of your independence.

The United States continues to stand by the Guinean people in their pursuit of democratic governance.  We continue to work closely with all Guineans in support of efforts to reestablish a constitutional, civilian-led government that ensures a peaceful and prosperous future for all.

You just read:

Guinea National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.