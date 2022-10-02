SEO.co Expands SEO Audit Service to Include Technical On Page SEO Factor Analysis

Top digital marketing agency expands SEO, PPC and backlink auditing services to include technical on page SEO analysis.

SEATTLE, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SEO.co, a leading digital marketing agency, today announced the expansion of its SEO audit service to include a comprehensive analysis of on page technical SEO factors performed on a page-by-page and keyword-by-keyword basis. The expanded service will help businesses identify and correct any issues that may be preventing them from achieving high search engine rankings.

The SEO company's traditional website marketing audit has typically included some on-page factor analysis, but the significantly upgraded audit takes into account a large number of previously overlooked ranking factors.

"We are excited to offer expanded features to our on and off-page SEO audit and factor analysis," says Samuel Edwards, CMO of SEO.co. "When we're looking at why a website may or may not be ranking, we need to look at the whole picture and ask questions like, 'what are the areas of this website that are causing it to struggle ranking in the search engines?' and 'what can we do to fix these issues?'"

A website audit typically includes a comprehensive review of all on page elements that can affect a website's search engine rankings. This includes an analysis of the following factors:

Tags

Headings tags

Meta descriptions

Image alt text

Canonicalization

301 redirects

Robots.txt files

Sitemaps

URL structure

Content length

Incoming backlinks

Keyword density

Now the company takes a much deeper dive into the quality of the keyword density included in the on-page audit. "Our SEO audits no longer feel like a glorified backlink audit (with a focus on the prevailing anchor text of the incoming links). Instead, the company takes a 30,000 foot view of all the most statistically significant on-page SEO factors, a target keywords, a link profile analysis and a comprehensive look as to how they interrelate with one another. "

Unlike the SEO agency's extensive and complementary PPC audit service, the SEO audit service is performed as a paid service. "Due to the extensive nature of the audit service and value-adding data extracted, we charge for our time to perform the comprehensive SEO audits," says Edwards. "Each audit comes complete with an action item list to perform on and off site. You can take the list and implement the suggested changes yourself, or we can implement them for you," he says.

The company uses a multitude of tools in its SEO audits including Google Analytics, Google Search Console, Moz, Ahrefs, SEMrush, SurferSEO, Spyfu, Screaming Frog, Raven Tools, DeepCrawl and Botify.

About SEO.co

Founded in 2009, SEO.co is a digital marketing agency that specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), link building services, pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, and backlink auditing. The company has a team of over 30 experts who are experienced in helping businesses improve their online visibility and grow their web traffic through a systematic managed SEO service. Their team of SEO experts has helped both Fortune 500 clients and small local businesses achieve phenomenal results from online marketing. SEO.co is headquartered in Seattle, Washington; Bentonville, Arkansas and West Palm Beach, Florida.

About PPC.co

PPC.co is a PPC agency that specializes in pay-per-click (PPC) advertising. The company has a team of over 30 experts who are experienced in helping businesses improve their online visibility and grow their web traffic. PPC.co is an affiliated company with SEO.co.

