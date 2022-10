MED Marine Polyclinic in Salmiyah partners with Virtus Group for personalized precision oncology solutions in Kuwait

LIFEOMICSdx partners with Med Marine Polyclinic

KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT, October 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Med Marine Polyclinic in Mazaya Clinic - Salmiyah has announced its collaboration with Virtus Group to advance and offer innovative personalized precision oncology-based solutions in Kuwait. Virtus Group’s international partner, Datar Cancer Genetics (UK) has been at the forefront in developing greater insight into the cancer ecosystem and offering its innovative products based on molecular and cell analysis to clinicians and patients globally."We are delighted to partner with Virtus Group to extend innovative genomic solutions to patients in Kuwait,” said Dr. Vineet Datta, Executive Director, Datar Cancer Genetics.“Our passion and commitment to deliver personalized genomic-based cancer solutions for cancer screening, diagnosis, and management provides an unparalleled range of blood-based diagnostics for clinicians and patients"."This partnership will focus on advancing the utility of cancer genomics amongst the clinical community across Kuwait. Data Cancer Genetics’ non-invasive, blood-based genomic portfolio is a new paradigm in multi-cancer detection and will aid prioritization into standardized clinical pathways that could be of great benefit to clinicians and patients,” said Dr. Ibrahim Al Abdulhadi, Executive Director, Virtus Health Partners.“Through our LifeomicsDx platform in Kuwait and our partnership with Datar Cancer Genetics (UK), we aspire to deliver a paradigm shift in oncology services in Kuwait and the region in the context of personalized and precision molecular diagnostics and provide patients and their doctors access to the most advanced tools.”About Virtus Group and LifeomicsDxVirtus Holding, established in Kuwait in 1977, is a multi-enterprise operation, engaged in trade and service of a wide range of products in Health, Science, Education, and Information Technology in the Middle East. Virtus Holding’s mission is to deliver exemplary healthcare for a diverse society leveraging the resources of both the public and private sector working together with international partnerships in a transformative healthcare delivery model.Visit us at LIfeomicsDx or Contact UsContactDr Ibrahim Al Abdulhadiiah@virtushealthpartners.netAbout Datar Cancer GeneticsDatar Cancer Genetics is a leading cancer research corporation specializing in non-invasive techniques for better screening, diagnosis, and management of cancer. Datar Cancer Genetics has a College of American Pathologists (CAP), CLIA, ISO15189, ISO9001, and ISO27001 accredited molecular genomic facility in India with a staff strength of over 200, in addition to a state-of-the-art lab facility in the United Kingdom. Our team of scientists, clinicians, advisors, and experts, based out of the United Kingdom, U.S.A., Germany, and India, help advance our innovative technologies for better cancer management.Dr Vineet Dattadrvineetdatta@datarpgx.com