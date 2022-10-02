Importance of SOPs for F&B Businesses
YRC is a 10-year-old retail and eCommerce consulting brand specialising in helping businesses organise themselves for scale and growth.
YRC is a Management Consulting Company, especially for the B-C Sector. Empowering Retail & E-commerce businesses.”DUBAI, DUBAI, DUBAI, October 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The firm has a budding presence in the Middle East. YRC has worked with numerous businesses from diverse verticals and helped them become process-oriented enterprises and achieve operational excellence. Experienced business process consultants are engaged in service design and delivery. In this communiqué, YRC highlights the importance of SOPs for businesses in the food and beverage industry. These businesses include restaurants, cafeterias & cafés, fast-food joints, take-away points, delis, pubs, food manufacturing, catering, logistical service providers, and more.
Operational Precision
Maintaining the operational standards is critical for every organisation. In the F&B industry, these standards translate into maintaining the quality of food and input materials, cleanliness and hygiene in the places of business, standards of hospitality, accuracy in payments and billing, promised delivery timelines, etc. All these objectives can only be consistently achieved only if the operational planning allows for it. And one way to do this is to implement Standard Operating Procedures for Food and Beverage businesses.
Food Preparation/Manufacturing
Preparing any food item entails a process. This process can be simple or complicated depending upon what food item is considered. Professional restaurants maintain high standards of operations. The results are visible in their foods and services. There could be exceptions. But the point is that the nature, size and scale of the business are immaterial when it comes to having robust operational planning. Any experienced retail consulting expert would second that even a small restaurant can maintain operational excellence in its kitchen by developing and following SOPs. The same principles hold good for food manufacturing businesses.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
In every department of an F&B business, establishing the necessary QA and QC standards is of prime importance. For instance, needless to say, the food served to customers must meet all the applicable and expected standards of quality, cleanliness, and hygiene. And it is not just the food; these standards have to be also maintained in how food is served or packed for delivery/takeaway. The necessary QA and QC standards must be also maintained in the kitchens, housekeeping, storage, logistics and delivery, and other departments. Because SOPs ( https://www.yourretailcoach.in/standard-operating-procedures-consulting/ ) provide the scope to incorporate operational requirements to high detailing with a systematic workflow, it becomes easier to implement the QA and QC measures with a high degree of precision.
Customer Experience
Customer experience is affected at every touchpoint in the customer journey. For example, for a customer who has come to a restaurant, the touchpoints are the source(s) of information, entrance to the restaurant, the welcoming, the table and sitting, the ordering, the food, the serving, various sensory perceptions, etc. Every touchpoint is affected by one or more business processes and operations. For instance, the quality of recruitment and training processes will determine how the employees communicate with the customers. It could be also affected by the leadership style of the restaurant manager. By defining processes with SOPs, businesses could ensure that the CX requirements are duly incorporated into routine operations.
Growth and expansion
YRC’s retail and eCommerce consultants maintain that one of the most important benefits of SOP implementation is that it helps businesses in growth and expansion projects. It applies to F&B businesses as well. Say, a restaurant wants to expand its business network via the franchise model. It is the franchisor who must provide instructions and guidance to the franchisees as to how the business processes and operations must be carried out. It could be about the quality of raw materials, the standards of hygiene and cleanliness to be maintained, the training of employees, and so on. Franchisors can accomplish this by developing SOP manuals for franchisees. When SOPs are already followed by franchisors, it becomes easier for them to develop the SOPs for their franchisees. They would not have to start from scratch.
