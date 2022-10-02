Danni & Toni Debuts New Fun, Spooky, and Glowing Gel Nail Strips for Halloween Season

Danni & Toni Logo Danni & Toni's Spooky Halloween Gel Nails Scary Story Gel Nails are Glow in the Dark

Danni & Toni Cosmetics is embracing Halloween fun with its new collection – ranging from glow-in-the-dark to spooky nails to get liven the mood for any event.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When people think of doing their nails, they often imagine cute and soft colors and imagery. While Danni & Toni certainly offers a wider range of all colors and styles, this October the company is bringing out something new and innovative – semi-cured gel nail strips specifically designed for the spooky and fun styles of the Halloween season. This also includes three nail strip styles that glow-in-the-dark, as well as three combination sets that give the chance for people to save with multiple combinations.

Danni & Toni’s glowing fluorescent Halloween Collection gel nails are certainly something new and fun to try. Perfect for night-time gatherings and parties, these nails will glow with colors, through the company’s special nail technology. Try a set of glowing ‘Trick of Treat’ design nails with pumpkins, ghosts, spiderwebs, and more – or keep it simple with glowing orange ‘Neon Fire’ or pink ‘Hot Pinks’ to make an unforgettable impression.

Besides the glow-in-the-dark nails, there are also a number of other spooky designs, including monsters, mummies, blood, and more. If these are a bit too intense for you, you can also find a wide range of black, orange, brown, and other fall seasonal designs on the website to compliment just about any Halloween costume that you come up with.

Want to save by ordering a few nail gel sets together? Danni & Toni is offering three combination sets that bring some of our fan favorites together in one batch:

1) Scary Story Set: grab two of Danni & Toni’s glow-in-the-dark nail wraps – a solid luminous orange set and a glowing Halloween imagery one.

2) Vampire Wedding Set: a set of dark and spooky Halloween nails perfect for any party, these black and red style nail colors will be a plus for a horror-theme night.

3) Horror Night Set: get into the scary side of the Halloween spirit, add a splatter of excitement and classic black to your look with these strange and bright bloody hand prints

Whether you are going trick or treating or to a spooky Halloween party or event, these nails are a fun and memorable thing to try out this season. Each product comes with 20 strips, so you’ll be able to share the fun with your friends.

In addition, Danni & Toni offers a huge range of manicure and pedicure nails in all sorts of fun colors and styles, as well as renowned customer service to help with any questions or advise that customers have.

All Danni & Toni semi-cured gel nail strips and other products can be found at https://www.dannitoni.com/ , with fast shipping and service from the heart of Southern California.

About Danni & Toni

A leader in semi-cured glaze gel nails, Danni & Toni creates top quality manicure and pedicure strips - as well as other accessories that showcase your creativity and fun. With salon-quality and safe nail sticker art beauty solutions, D&T has become an industry leader through its attention to quality. The company also offers 6w led nail lamps and other DIY nail care tools that always provide the best value, happiness, confidence, and color to all nail lovers.

For questions or media that would like to try our products, contact marketing@dannitoni.com with any inquiries.

Easy and Fast Halloween Nails Gel Nail Strips from Danni & Toni