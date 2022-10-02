Derby Barracks / Retail Theft, Arrest on Warrants

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5003273

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/29/2022 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newport Center, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft / Arrest on Warrants

ACCUSED: Aaron Camp

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

VICTIM: Glovers Family Market

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a complaint of retail theft from Glover’s Family Market in Newport Center. It was reported on three occasions on 07/26/2022 and 07/27/2022 Aaron Camp of Newport Center entered the store and took several items from the store without paying for them. Camp was later located on 09/13/2022 and taken into custody on four arrest warrants stemming from separate incidents. Camp was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on the outstanding warrants and issued a citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court to answer to the charge of Retail Theft.

LODGED - LOCATION: Lodged on Warrants at Northern State Correctional Facility

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov