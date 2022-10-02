Derby Barracks / Retail Theft, Arrest on Warrants
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5003273
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07/29/2022 1200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Newport Center, VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft / Arrest on Warrants
ACCUSED: Aaron Camp
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
VICTIM: Glovers Family Market
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a complaint of retail theft from Glover’s Family Market in Newport Center. It was reported on three occasions on 07/26/2022 and 07/27/2022 Aaron Camp of Newport Center entered the store and took several items from the store without paying for them. Camp was later located on 09/13/2022 and taken into custody on four arrest warrants stemming from separate incidents. Camp was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on the outstanding warrants and issued a citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court to answer to the charge of Retail Theft.
LODGED - LOCATION: Lodged on Warrants at Northern State Correctional Facility
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881