Iran’s Lifting of Travel Ban on Baquer Namazi and Granting of Humanitarian Furlough to Siamak Namazi

We were deeply gratified to learn from the UN Secretary-General today that Iran has lifted the travel ban imposed on Baquer Namazi. Namazi is an 85-year-old American citizen who was unjustly detained in Iran and who, since his release from custody, has not been permitted to leave Iran, including for urgent medical treatment. We are also grateful that Siamak Namazi, his son who was also unjustly detained, has been granted a humanitarian furlough in order to be with his father.

We express our appreciation to the U.S. allies and partners who have worked tirelessly to help the Namazis, including the UN Secretary-General, Switzerland, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and the United Kingdom.

Our efforts are far from over. We remain committed and determined to securing the freedom of all Americans unjustly detained in Iran and elsewhere. They should be reunited with their loved ones as soon as possible.