Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Chatsworth

Chatsworth, GA (September 30, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Chatsworth, GA. The Chatsworth Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Thursday, September 29, 2022, that occurred on Hwy 411 in Chatsworth. One man was shot and is in stable condition. One officer sustained minor injuries during this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 8:50 p.m., a Chatsworth Police Department officer approached Anthony Owen, age 31, of Chatsworth, who had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault. Owen gave the officer a false name and resisted arrest by fighting with the officer. Owen escaped by running into the woods and the officer followed. When the officer caught up with Owen, another altercation occurred. During this altercation, the officer shot Owen once. After more officers arrived, Owen was arrested and taken to Hamilton Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be turned over to the Murray County District Attorney’s Office for review.