Submit Release
News Search

There were 278 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,036 in the last 365 days.

PRESS RELEASE FROM THE SAMOA LAW SOCIETY:


30 September 2022


CONGRATULATIONS TO JUDGE IDA MALOSI


The Samoa Law Society congratulates Judge Ida Malosi on her appointment as the new Principal
Youth Court Judge in New Zealand.


Judge Malosi was seconded to Samoa as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Samoa from March 2013
to June 2014 and during her time on the bench, Judge Malosi established the country’s first Family
Court and Family Violence Court. Her Honour was also instrumental in the development of the
Youth Court in Samoa.


Even after her time on the bench concluded in Samoa, Judge Malosi kindly gave of her time and
knowledge to members of the Society; in July 2016, the Samoa Law Society and Maori Law
Society held a Joint Conference in Samoa where we were honoured to have Judge Malosi as one
of our distinguished speakers.


Judge Malosi is an exemplar of humility, integrity and courage and she continues to light the way
for Pasifika people in New Zealand.


The Samoa Law Society is proud of her accomplishments and wish her the very best in her duties.
Ia fa’amanuia tele Le Atua i lou tofiga ma lou vala’auina Judge Malosi ma ia malamalama ai pea
ou ala.


-End-

Photo: (RNZ)

You just read:

PRESS RELEASE FROM THE SAMOA LAW SOCIETY:

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.