PRESS RELEASE FROM THE SAMOA LAW SOCIETY:



30 September 2022



CONGRATULATIONS TO JUDGE IDA MALOSI



The Samoa Law Society congratulates Judge Ida Malosi on her appointment as the new Principal

Youth Court Judge in New Zealand.



Judge Malosi was seconded to Samoa as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Samoa from March 2013

to June 2014 and during her time on the bench, Judge Malosi established the country’s first Family

Court and Family Violence Court. Her Honour was also instrumental in the development of the

Youth Court in Samoa.



Even after her time on the bench concluded in Samoa, Judge Malosi kindly gave of her time and

knowledge to members of the Society; in July 2016, the Samoa Law Society and Maori Law

Society held a Joint Conference in Samoa where we were honoured to have Judge Malosi as one

of our distinguished speakers.



Judge Malosi is an exemplar of humility, integrity and courage and she continues to light the way

for Pasifika people in New Zealand.



The Samoa Law Society is proud of her accomplishments and wish her the very best in her duties.

Ia fa’amanuia tele Le Atua i lou tofiga ma lou vala’auina Judge Malosi ma ia malamalama ai pea

ou ala.



-End-

Photo: (RNZ)