TGTE Minister for Human Rights Speech at UN Human Rights Council
Without ICC Referral, the Tamil Nation in Sri Lanka will be cleansed, and structural genocide will be completed."UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam's (TGTE) Minister for Human Rights, Vinnaasythamby Paramalingam Lingajothy, spoke at UN Human Rights Council.
He spoke about colonization and said:
"The Sri Lankan government follows a sinister agenda that seeks to homogenise Sri Lanka,
and create a monolithic state comprising solely of Buddhist Singhalese people. The Tamil
Nation in the North and Eastern parts of Sri Lanka is currently under military occupation,
throughout which forcible colonization is being imposed across the border areas. Namely,
the districts of Mullaitivu, Trincomalee and Batticaloa."
He also spoke about the importance of Referring Sri Lanka to International Criminal Court (ICC) and said:
"The unfulfilled justice for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the
end of the war in 2009, is a foremost issue the Sri Lankan government has simply refused to
act upon. Under these circumstances, we in the TGTE, urge the United Nations to refer Sri
Lanka to its Security Council and prosecute them in the ICC. Without which the Tamil Nation
in Sri Lanka will be cleansed, and structural genocide will be completed."
General debate on Item 6 – Universal Periodic Review
By TGTE Minister of Human Rights
Vinnasythamby Paramalingam Lingajothy
Mr President, your excellences,
I represent the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam as their Human Rights Minister in
this assembly.
Sri Lanka, and the Universal Periodic Review Mechanism (UPR)
As far as the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam is concerned, the Universal Periodic
Review Mechanism will have no bearing on Sri Lanka. Its inefficacy has been evidenced by
Sri Lanka’s evasive action: Sri Lanka has refused to adhere to, and tactfully avoided acting
on, all the resolutions passed in this house against them.
*ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 135 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through democratic and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account by Referring Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC).
TGTE calls for an internationally conducted and monitored Referendum to bring about a permanent political solution to the protracted Tamil conflict thereby preventing further atrocity crimes against the Tamil people, which they repeatedly faced inter alia in 1958, 1977, 1983 and 2009."
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
