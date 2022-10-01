It's a New Era of Adventure on the Rogue River - Morrisons Rogue Wilderness Adventures & Lodge Gears Up for The 2023 Season

Book Your Dream Now Before Rates Go Up. Book Before Oct 31 To Save!

MERLIN, Ore. (PRWEB) October 01, 2022

Morrisons Rogue Wilderness Adventures & Lodge announced the schedule and trip pricing for the 2023 Rogue River season.

"As our season comes to a close for 2022, we are reflecting on all of the magnificent memories and adventures that were had on the Rogue River this year. We want to invite you to come and experience your own adventures and create memories for 2023; that is why we are offering our 2022 rates for any 2023 trip booked before October 31st," says Andrew Pratt, General Manager at Morrisons Rogue Wilderness Adventures & Lodge. "Whether you are in charge of reserving your family vacation, extended family, a corporate group, birthday party, or more, take this opportunity to save on your dream adventure on the Rogue River."

Morrisons Rogue Wilderness Adventures & Lodge provides an unforgettable wilderness experience for all of its guests along the majestic Rogue River. For decades their team has been motivated by the opportunity to share these adventures. They are committed to creating lifelong cherished memories by providing outstanding experiences that exceed their guest's expectations!

The lineup of Rogue River trips offered by MRWA includes the following adventures:



Multi-Day White Water Camping Rafting Trips

Multi-Day White Water Lodging Rafting Trips

Multi-Day White Water Camping/lodging Rafting Trips

Single Day White Water Rafting Trips

Multi-Day Lodge to Lodge Raft Supported Hiking Trips

Multi-Day Conventional and Fly Fishing Trips

Single Day Conventional and Fly Fishing Trips

The 2023 Rafting, Hiking, and Fishing season will kick off on May 15, 2023. For more information about our various trip types and to book your dream river adventure, visit https://rogueriverraft.com/.

----------------- After 43 years of operating on the Wild and Scenic Rogue River as Rogue Wilderness Adventures, Morrisons Lodge merged the two companies in 2016. This is an exciting merger of two of the top Rogue River outfitters. We are now known as Morrisons Rogue Wilderness Adventures. We look forward to sharing the amazing Rogue River with you year after year. Morrisons Rogue River Lodge has been in operation since 1964 by the Hanton family, and they continue to share an amazing lodging experience at the premier destination on the Rogue River.

Our promise to you is we will provide an exciting and unique river adventure in the beautiful Wild and Scenic Rogue River Canyon. Our hiking, fishing, and whitewater rafting adventures are designed to give you a thrilling and relaxing experience in the wilderness of Oregon. After a trip with Morrisons Rogue Wilderness Adventures, you will want to visit us year after year for your next adventure on the Rogue River.

There's a World of Incredible Adventure on the Rogue River in Oregon – You Will Find it with Morrisons Rogue Wilderness Adventures and Lodge.

