Reception Centres available across the province

CANADA, October 1 - The Government of Prince Edward Island continues clean-up and recovery work throughout the weekend. Priority areas include reminding Islanders of available reception centres in communities across the province.

Reception Centres

Island residents that currently without power are reminded of local reception centres that have been opened across the province. Residents who are unsure if a reception centre is open in their area are encouraged to contact their local centre for hours and for more information on services available.

Canadian Red Cross Disaster Shelter

The Canadian Red Cross will open a disaster shelter at the Murchison Centre (17 St Pius X Avenue, Charlottetown) for those in need of temporary relocation, in partnership with the Province and the City of Charlottetown. This disaster shelter is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and includes beds, bedding, power, food and water. Islanders who require temporary disaster shelter transportation can call 1-833-335-0543 and leave a voicemail or go directly to the Murchison Centre for intake.

Schools

A new webpage has been developed which lists Island schools and their readiness to welcome students on Monday. This site PrinceEdwardIsland.ca/FionaSchoolStatus will be updated twice daily at 12:00 noon and 5:00 pm today, Saturday and Sunday.

Stay Informed

As part of its ongoing commitment to keeping Islanders informed on Hurricane Fiona response, the Provincial Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) will provide daily written updates twice on Sunday, October 2nd. Islanders and members of the media are asked to keep an eye on email updates as well as Government social media channels.

Visit provincial storm response, for the latest information.



