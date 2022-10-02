TGTE Minister for Prevention of Genocide & Mass Atrocities Speech at UN Human Rights Council
"Sri Lanka’s current economic crisis is its own making"UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam's (TGTE) Minister for Prevention of Genocide and Mass Atrocities, Roy Wignarajah, spoke at UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Here is the Video Link: https://youtu.be/NZLEGzXVC3U
He highlighted military occupation of Tamils Traditional Homeland and said:
"Sri Lanka’s current economic crisis is its own making over the past several years of economic mismanagement and abuse of human rights and humanitarian rights especially towards Tamil Speaking Citizens of Sri Lanka based on a fascist ideology of making Sri Lanka into a Sinhala Buddhist Island. This ideology which paved the way to civil war which is continuing in way of military occupation of Tamils Traditional Homeland in NorthEast of Sri Lanka.
He also spoke about IMF funding and said:
"IMF help for the current economic crises should be based on the Sri Lanka’s full commitment to fully comply with international UPR commitments and other UNHRC resolutions. If IMF do not act now, it will be funding human rights and humanitarian abuses in Sri Lanka."
BELOW, PLEASE FIND HIS SPEECH:
Item:6 General Debate - 30th Meeting, 51st Regular Session of Human Rights Council
General debate on Item 6 – Universal Periodic Review
By Minister Mr. Harold St. Jude Gardiner Wignarajah
Minister for Prevention of Genocide and Mass Atrocities - TGTE
https://youtu.be/NZLEGzXVC3U
Hon. President
Sri Lanka’s current economic crisis is its own making over the past several years of economic mismanagement and abuse of human rights and humanitarian rights especially towards Tamil Speaking Citizens of Sri Lanka based on a fascist ideology of making Sri Lanka into a Sinhala Buddhist Island. This ideology which paved the way to civil war which is continuing in way of military occupation of Tamils Traditional Homeland in NorthEast of Sri Lanka.
From the start of the UPR process Sri Lanka used UPR as tinkering and a box ticking exercise than that of bring a real change by adhering to enhancement of human rights and humanitarian rights to its citizen’s.
Here are few recommendations from the past 4th periodic cycle, which Sri Lanka has not implemented up to now!
Ratify the Rome Statue of the International Criminal Court and fully align its legislation with all the obligations under the Rome Statute, including incorporating the Rome Statute definition of crimes and general principles, as well as adopting provisions enabling cooperation with the Court.
Repeal the Prevention of Terrorism Act and enforce an immediate moratorium on its use.
Implement recommendations by relevant treaty bodies such as the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, to end military involvement in commercial and other civilian activities.
IMF help for the current economic crises should be based on the Sri Lanka’s full commitment to fully comply with international UPR commitments and other UNHRC resolutions. If IMF do not act now, it will be funding human rights and humanitarian abuses in Sri Lanka.
*ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 135 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through democratic and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account by Referring Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC).
TGTE calls for an internationally conducted and monitored Referendum to bring about a permanent political solution to the protracted Tamil conflict thereby preventing further atrocity crimes against the Tamil people, which they repeatedly faced inter alia in 1958, 1977, 1983 and 2009."
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
Follow on Twitter: @TGTE_PMO
Email: pmo@tgte.org
Web: www.tgte-us.org
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam
TGTE
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other