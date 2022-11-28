Users can find the people they clink with & seize the opportunity with the new KokTailz app

KokTailz is a dating app that uses the current location of the users, showing them how often they cross paths with people in their city and state.

UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unlike the over 1,500 already existing dating platforms in the United States that do not share any features with each other, KokTailz, whose within the top dating apps has taken a great initiative to combine all these features that users, for one reason or the other, switch services for.

KokTailz is a user centric platform with an intentional management team and an initiative-taking founder - Sean Trotter. KokTailz is an app for meeting new people.

In 2011 Sean Trotter created a website where individuals and groups could advertise their services. The website gained about 30,000 advertisers but due to incompetent developers, the project was stalled in 2017. Despite this set-back, the dream was fueled again in 2020 but this time with a desire to adopt a unique approach to the online dating industry. This birthed the concept for KokTailz. Mr. Sean has been an avid follower and creative in the dating entertainment industry as well as the online dating industry; understanding and learning about the trends and various approaches utilized by incumbents in the market.

The name KokTailz, with the literal meaning ‘cocktails’ represents themes such as partying, dating, romance, having fun, meeting up with friends for drinks, and most importantly meeting new people. Notably, there are several types of cocktails based on the ingredients added. As such, KokTailz represents distinct types of personalities, characters, and their unique differences. KokTailz is among the free dating apps.

KokTailz Brings A Fun Way To Meet Amazing People.

Download today, make dating easier with KokTailz.

For those interested in good looks & casual fun hook up. Those looking for long lasting relationships.