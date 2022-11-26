KokTailz dating app is an all-inclusive platform for dating and networking among people based on their location

A sophisticated system that enables people to find and introduce themselves to potential connections over the Internet.

UNITED STATES, November 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company, whose within the top dating apps, is offering more features through which people can become more inclined and comfortable while using the service. The business has made some strides in ensuring that it attains set goals. KokTailz is an app for meeting new people.

Here are some descriptions to help you get to know the platform:

• KokTailz is online dating, friendship, and social networking website that features member-created quizzes and multiple-choice questions before deciding to match.

• It possesses a real-time, geo-located encounter mobile dating application that displays a feed based upon the location of the user's phone to allow users to find people they have already crossed paths with and list their potential matches.

• It uses the smartphone’s global positioning system to help the users find other users within a general radius of one another.

• Use of social media platforms, i.e., Facebook, Google, and Instagram to build a user profile with photos and basic information, including education and job details.

• It offers premium services as a part of its upgraded feature which allows the users to see who has liked and viewed their profile. Also to see whether their messages have been read.

• KokTailz allows users to get to know other users around the world by sharing the application. The application is based on the local data and the pictures are listed in chronological order, published by people from the area or by their own contacts. Feedback is given to users in the form of likes, questions, followers, or chat requests.

• It allows the users to have a spontaneous drink with someone new, at a place around the city registered already on the platform. By sending them online matches every day at noon.

• It is a location-based online dating application and has the ‘Super likes” (we call it “Toasted”) option just like Tinder in the application. The app helps facilitate the ability of the user to search for people based on their work, interest, hobbies, etc.

•It allows the user to turn on / off their GPS location. Also, allows them to browse other users’ profiles without showing that they are online. Within the application arena, the users can interact with each other which will remove them from future search results. The users here can interact with each other by sending each other text messages, multimedia chat messages, requesting dates, VoIP calling, Video Chat, app pre-selected questions, etc.

KokTailz has merged all the unique features of major incumbents in the market, thereby giving users an all-inclusive platform and enabling a high adoption rate with less potential to switch to a different application. The business operations of KokTailz will be conducted from 6436 167th Street. Tinley Park, Illinois, USA. The business will cover users from the United States as it foresees an operational expansion globally. KokTailz is available on both Android and iOS devices to reach a wide number of people for high customer acquisition. KokTailz is among the free dating apps.