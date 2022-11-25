Utilizing the latest technology and trends, KokTailz plans to shift market shares to its newly launched dating platform

KokTailz is a sophisticated and highly efficient dating application with a wide range of unique features for users.

UNITED STATES, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are now over 1,500 dating apps or websites looking to draw single men and women and match them with one another. Among these options are top incumbents with huge market shares. With over 40 million users in the United States alone, the dating app service sector has boomed tremendously. With the growth of Internet penetration throughout the world, the dating service industry has developed, using its online service for comfortable and simple access. KokTailz is an app for meeting new people.

With every perfect thing in life, comes its imperfections and flaws, and as such, the dating app industry has its own too. One of the key issues being each of these applications having different unique features, thereby leaving users with no choice but to switch between services over a period. KokTailz, whose of the top dating apps, has created a sophisticated system to bridge the gaps between these features by merging all the unique features of major incumbents in the market, thereby giving users an all-inclusive platform, and enabling a high adoption rate with less potential to switch to a different application. KokTailz is among the free dating apps.

Presently, the online dating market is experiencing tremendous growth despite the covid-19 pandemic. In addition, around 15% of US adults, or around 50 million Americans, say that they have or continue to use websites or mobile dating apps in their pursuit of romance. With increased people embracing the concept of meeting a random stranger through internet renowned services, internet dating services have become highly credible.

KokTailz Brings A Fun Way To Meet Amazing People.