KokTailz, a simple-to-navigate, user-friendly and personalized mobile dating app: now available on Android and IOS

The dedication of the management team, ensuring that the app exceeds current standards, is why the platform is on the right path to thriving in the industry.

UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The platform, whose within the top dating apps, was created with a wide range of interface and options that will give users a wide and unique experience while on the app, making it easier for people to get on the app and seamlessly navigate. KokTailz is an app for meeting new people.

The revenue growth for the Dating Services industry has shown a strong increase as forced social distancing and mandated closures of businesses do not permit many people to date in person, driving up demand for mobile and online dating industry segments. There were 44.2 million users of online dating services in the United States in 2020. The Statista Digital Market Outlook estimates the number of users in this segment will increase to 53.3 million by 2025.
With this, KokTailz has produced a solution to users having to switch between different services over a period due to unavailability of certain features on different platforms; or let us put it this way, due to each platform having certain features unique to them, leaving users to cope with whatever they are offered on each platform.

KokTailz being user centric will thrive in the dating app industry. With its focus to drive users to the platform through its ability to offer a secure platform created to serve most users’ preferences and an application built to offer freedom of communication and expression. KokTailz is among the free dating apps.

KokTailz Brings A Fun Way To Meet Amazing People.
Download today, make dating easier with KokTailz.
For those interested in good looks & casual fun hook up. Those looking for long lasting relationships.

Sean Trotter
KokTailz, LLC
contact@koktailz.com
You just read:

