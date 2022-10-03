Business Owners Should Use This Essential End of the Year Business Checklist, Created by A Business Operations Expert

Nina Ross, Business Operations Expert and YouTuber Nina Ross Business Consulting Business End of Year Checklist

YouTuber and Business Expert Nina Ross says there are 10 essential end of year business tasks that should be added to all end of the year business checklists.

Each company will have a unique business end of the year checklist, however, there are some checklist tasks that are the same, no matter the business.” — Nina Ross

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A YouTuber has posted two videos that form an essential end of the year business checklist created by a business operations expert.The YouTube channel, Business Operations, Management and Human Resources, is owned by Nina Ross and has almost 7 thousand subscribers. The channel is geared towards helping business owners run their business better. Nina is also a business consultant and owner of Nina Ross Business Consulting, a firm based in Houston, Texas.According to LegalZoom , the end of the year is a critical time for business owners around the world to take stock of where things stand and identify areas for improvement in their companies.In the first video, Nina talks about how important it is to wrap up the closing year and begin ramping up for the following year. Nina states, “when I’m working with Clients, I customize the business end of the year checklist for each company, however there are some items on the checklist that are universal, no matter the business”.Areas within a business that must be included in any guide to essential end of the year business checklist include the following :SECURITY REVIEWBuilding security ensures that a company is in control of everyone who has access to company offices and property. If a business owner believes that an unauthorized person can gain access to the company, it is advised that a locksmith be contacted for rekeying locks. IT personnel should be contacted to change building access codes or other means that allow access to the company. Nina, who is a business operations expert, goes on to say “if it's been several years since locks have been changed or if a business has large employee turnover, it is recommended, to ensure the safety of the business and its property, to rekey locks or change building access codes.COMPUTER SECURITYIf anyone has remote access to company intranet, company servers, company computers or company owned laptops, be sure that these computers are not accessible remotely. A list of usernames and passwords should be reviewed and unauthorized individuals removed. Regularly change the passwords to this equipment and stay away from simple passwords.ONLINE SECURITYOnline security involves usernames and passwords to all online accounts used by the company and the accounts of business Clients. These include online bill paying accounts, online software, website hosting accounts and social media accounts. During the end of the year review, if an unauthorized person has access to these accounts, remove access immediately. In addition, Nina highly recommends additional precautions such as changing security questions and review credit card accounts to ensure that credit cards held by former employees have been cancelled.INSURANCE REVIEWInsurance policies are typically renewed annually so this is a good time to evaluate the company: has there been an increase or decrease in employees? Has the business expanded and added more equipment? Nina said the following: “Keep in mind that your insurance policy should change as your business changes. Make notes throughout the year and submit them to your Insurance Agent for review at the end of the year.”According to Intuit , small business owners have an even longer list of things to think about at the end of the year. In her second video, Nina adds more important tasks to the essential Business End of the Year Checklist Guide.BACK UP COMPUTERSBacking up computers should be a regular business task. Include company owned laptops, antivirus software, company cell phones including contacts stored in the cell phone.PHYSICAL INVENTORYEvery company has physical inventory: desks, computers, software and servers. When creating or updating a physical inventory list, include the serial numbers on all equipment and take a photograph of the item listed. If the business downloads software, maintain copies of the emailed receipts and the emails that contain important information like product key numbers.PURGE HARD COPY FILESIt's time to purge all documents stored past the recommended period of time to keep those documents. For paranoid businessowners (like me), scan those documents to a separate hard drive for long-term storage and then shred.REVIEW COMPANY BUSINESS CARDSAre business cards up to date with current information? Do they have current information? Has business stationary been updated? Do new employees have business cards?UPDATE CORPORATE MINUTESCorporations should update the company Minute Book at least annually. According to Chron.com, Meeting minutes can be useful as a legal record of corporate activities in the event of a lawsuit or tax audit.COMPANY ONLINE PRESENCEAudit the company website and social media pages. Do all the links work? Is the email contact information correct? Are there any grammatical errors? Is the content current and fresh? Are there new social media sites the company should consider using?EMERGENCY CONTACT INFORMATIONUpdate employee emergency contact information. This includes mailing address, two phone numbers to call should an employee is unable to speak and the relationship of those two people. Also, the same information should be on file for the business owner.Nina believes that end-of-the-year planning should begin about 60 days prior to the end of the calendar or fiscal year. Regarding end of the year business checklists, Nina says “All tasks on the end of the year business checklist should either be completed or scheduled to be completed by year's end or at least before the Christmas holiday season. That way, all employees, including the business owner, can look forward to a happy holiday season.

2022 Critical End of the Year Checklist for Business Owners