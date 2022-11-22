KokTailz is a freshly launched location-based online dating application

KokTailz is an online dating, friendship & social networking platform that features member-created quizzes & multiple-choice questions before deciding to match.

UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KokTailz, whose within the top dating apps, the system was brought to life by merging all the unique features of major incumbents in the dating app market, thereby giving users an all-inclusive platform to enable a high adoption rate with less potential to switch to a different application. KokTailz operates a B2C model which is customer-centric. Their aim is to ensure every user is made availed with plenty of options that make the process of searching and connecting with potential partners easy and seamless. KokTailz is an app for meeting new people.

On KokTailz, Users can set up their profiles based on interest, hobbies, education, gender preference, age, and random questions that could aid interests. There is also a user filter for potential matches by height, Sexual orientation, (gay, straight, bisexual), Body type (slim, Petite, Average, Full-Figured, Curvy, Muscular, and Fit), and Ethnicity (pre-selected ethnicities.) This is an amazing feature to enable the user to spend less time swiping on profiles, thereby becoming bored, and more time on building their ideal mate. KokTailz is among the free dating apps.

With KokTailz, a user can start a video or audio call after they have been matched or paid for a subscription to openly message people. There are a ton of pre-selected questions and their respective categories to send the user before they like or match with that person. This feature opens a line of communication without being harassed, disrespected, or spammed before users determine if it is worth liking a person to create a potential match. They can send the user pre-selected questions and the receiver can give their answers.

KokTailz Brings A Fun Way To Meet Amazing People.