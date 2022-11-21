KokTailz is setting a new pace in the dating app industry

Our mission is to create a sophisticated and highly efficient dating application with a wide range of unique features for users.

Our goal is to position KokTailz as one of the primary dating applications in the industry.” — Sean Trotter

UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean has always had a thing for the dating entertainment industry, he started a dating website back in 2011. By 2017 the website was still in development due to incompetent developers not knowing how to program the complex features that he had visioned. So, the project was stalled. At the time, the website had 30,000 advertisers. (It was free, as he was just trying to build a popular platform).

For the last 3 years, he kept a close eye on “dating websites, apps, adult entertainment etc.” And after a long wait, he decided to get back in the website business September of 2020. However, instead of trying to kick start his old website mentioned above, he decided to take a different approach and turn it into a Social Media Dating App with the tech team located in Germany. KokTailz is an app for meeting new people.

He studied 11 dating apps and studied each unique feature that they have. Adopting multiple similarities from each app. His solution was to implement all those similarities into his app called KokTailz. His theory was “Filling the Gap that on average, a user must navigate between multiple dating apps due to each app having their own features which limits the user to certain features on each app."

The company KokTailz, whose primary goal is to reposition the online dating world through its operations, is offering more features through which people can become more inclined and comfortable while using the service. KokTailz, whose within the top dating apps, allows users to get to know other users around the world by sharing the application. The application is based on the local data and the pictures are listed in a chronological order, published by people from the area or by their own contacts. Feedback is given to users in the form of likes, questions, following, or chat requests. Koktailz is among the free dating apps.

KokTailz Brings A Fun Way To Meet Amazing People.

Download today, make dating easier with KokTailz.

For those interested in good looks & casual fun hook up. Those looking for long lasting relationships.