Submit Release
News Search

There were 507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,053 in the last 365 days.

Nigeria’s National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend best wishes to the people of Nigeria on the 62nd anniversary of their independence.

The partnership between our two countries is strong and is built on our shared values of democracy, diversity, and a spirit of entrepreneurship. The United States is committed to supporting Nigerian efforts to counter terrorism and insecurity, improve health systems, strengthen democratic institutions, promote respect for human rights, and bolster economic growth including through bilateral trade and investment between the United States and Nigeria. We stand with Nigeria as a democratic partner in supporting free and fair elections and value Nigeria’s leadership on global and regional issues including the fight to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

We look forward to expanding our relationship over the coming year and advancing our mutual interests. The United States joins in your celebration and extends our sincerest congratulations.

You just read:

Nigeria’s National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.