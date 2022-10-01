Global Automotive Radar Market, Size, Share, Key, Players, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report
Global Automotive Radar Market to be Driven by the Growing Application of the Product in the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automotive Radar Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global automotive radar market, assessing the market based on its segments like ranges, vehicle types, applications, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-radar-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Historical Market Size (2022): USD 4.4 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 70%
Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 8.9 Billion
The automotive radar market is being driven by the growing application of the product in the adaptive cruise control (ACC). The adaptive cruise control is extremely beneficial for the passengers driving in heavy traffic as the technology helps in keeping a safe distance. It also helps in reducing the stress of the driver by automatically controlling the vehicle speed and maintaining a pre-defined minimum distance to the preceding vehicle. Over the forecast period, the market is anticipated to be aided by the rising cases of road accidents, coupled with the growing congestion in the cities. In terms region, Europe occupies the largest share in the market and is anticipated to attain a significant growth in the forecast period. The market growth in the region is driven by the growing expansion of the key automotive radar manufacturers in the region. The market in the region will further be aided by the stringent government regulations in the favour of bolstering the safety and security of the passengers.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Automotive radar is defined as a device installed in an automobile which consists of a transmitter and a receiver, and is used to detect the speed and range of objects in the vicinity of an automobile. The speed, direction, and distance of the radio waves emitted by the transmitter is collected by the receiver. Automotive radars are extensively used in the automotive industry in various passenger and commercial vehicles.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-radar-market
On the basis of range, the market is bifurcated into:
Long Range Radar
Medium and Short-Range Radar
The different vehicle types included in the market are:
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
The significant applications of the automotive radar market include:
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Intelligent Park Assist
Other ADAS Systems
The regional markets for automotive radar include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The rising investments by the major car manufacturers, aimed towards the technological advancements and upgradation of the automobiles, are likely to be the major trends in the global automotive radar market. Moreover, the enhancements in the radar technology, coupled with the stringent government regulations in the favour of standardisation of automotive radar in the modern vehicles, are likely to be another major trend in the market. Furthermore, the initiation of the enhancement of the band frequencies in automotive radars is anticipated to augment the market growth in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market include Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Infineon Technologies AG, and Veoneer, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
Global Reinforced Plastics Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/reinforced-plastics-market
Global Industrial IOT Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/industrial-iot-market
Global Passenger and Commercial Vehicle Leasing Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/passenger-and-commercial-vehicle-leasing-market
Global N95 Respirator Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/n95-respirator-market
Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market
Global Submersible Pump Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/submersible-pump-market
Global Antimicrobial Additives Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/antimicrobial-additives-market
Global Knee Cartilage Repair Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/knee-cartilage-repair-market
Global Clinical Diagnostics Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/clinical-diagnostics-market
Global Geosynthetics Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/geosynthetics-market
Hypervolt plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hypervolt-plus-cordless-vibration-massager-market
Lithium Ion Battery Companies : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-lithium-ion-battery-companies
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Shira Ellis
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other