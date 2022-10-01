Submit Release
Republic of Cyprus Independence Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I send best wishes to the people of the Republic of Cyprus on your Independence Day.

The Republic of Cyprus and its citizens play a key role in ensuring security and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean region. In the coming year, we look forward to continuing to deepen the growing relationship between our countries and people through economic, cultural, educational, and security ties.

The United States remains committed in its support for a Cypriot-led, UN-facilitated comprehensive settlement to reunify the island as a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality for all Cypriots.

