Collaborative approach continues as safety remains top priority

CANADA, September 29 - Clean-up efforts continue, as Province welcomes unprecedented amount of assistance in Hurricane Fiona recovery.

Hundreds of support and clean-up crews made up of representatives from the Canadian Armed Forces, the Province of PEI, Ground Search and Rescue, Team Rubicon, the Canadian Red Cross, Samaritan’s Purse, Municipal Partners, Maritime Electric, as well as other external contractors continue to work their way across the Province to delivery recovery efforts.

The Government of Prince Edward Island continues to emphasize the importance of safety and awareness, especially as more and more clean-up crews are on Island roads. Islanders are asked to keep a respectful distance from crews to allow for recovery efforts to proceed.

Safety tips for Islanders without power include:

Make sure stoves and other fire hazards are turned off, so they do not pose a fire risk when the power is turned on.

Never use a generator on flammable infrastructure such as decks, and not using generators for apartment or condo use.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, even with the door open.

Never use outdoor cooking units such as camping stoves, barbeques or butane burners inside your home or near your windows and doors.

Food that is normally refrigerated must be discarded after 24 hours without power

Frozen food must be discarded after 48 hours without power

Any Islander who has been significantly impacted by Hurricane Fiona, and is in need of immediate shelter support is asked to call 211, or contact the Canadian Red Cross for a needs assessment at redcross.ca/hurricanefiona or 1-800-863-6582.

Media contact:

Kip Ready

kjready@gov.pe.ca