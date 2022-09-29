Submit Release
Access PEI offices open September 30 and October 1

CANADA, September 29 - Access PEI locations across Prince Edward Island will open Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1, to assist Islanders recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Fiona. 

On Friday, Access sites will be open from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and on Saturday, they will open from 8 am to noon. 

The Province of Prince Edward Island is granting a 30-day grace period on all driver’s licenses and motor vehicle registrations expiring. Additionally, motor vehicle registration can be done online

Islanders who need help cutting fallen trees on their property or moving large debris curbside because it is a safety hazard can call 1-833-734-1873 or any Access PEI location to have their name put on a list for assistance. Islanders can also email fionacleanup@gov.pe.ca or fill out a webform. Debris removal will start once the demand for road clearing and clean-up efforts has reduced. 

For more information on services and supports, visit Storm Response


Media contact:
April Gallant
Department of Transportation and Infrastructure
902-368-5112
aldgallant@gov.pe.ca
 

