Province to partner with Canadian Red Cross to financially support households impacted by Fiona

CANADA, September 30 - Island households facing financial hardship from Hurricane Fiona may be eligible to receive $250 in financial support for things like food, gas and other basic needs. 

“Everyone has been impacted in some way by Hurricane Fiona,” said Premier Dennis King. “From spoiled food, to property damage, to extra costs incurred from fuel and emergency supports. Government is working hard to make the restoration of our Island and homes a little easier on everyone.”

 “We are still reeling from the devastating impacts caused by Hurricane Fiona,” said Honourable Matthew Mackay, Minister of Social Development and Housing. “This new financial support will help Island households offset some of the costs incurred by hurricane and make sure everyone’s basic needs are covered.”

Any Island household who has been significantly impacted financially by Hurricane Fiona is encouraged to apply to the Canadian Red Cross for up to $250 in financial support. Households are asked to register with the Red Cross by calling 1-800-863-6582 daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., or by registering online at:  Hurricane Fiona 2022 - Canadian Red Cross. Households can call 2-1-1 to be directed to Canadian Red Cross. 
Households are encouraged to register online as call volume may be high. 

 

Media contact: 
Rebecca Gass
Department of Social Development and Housing 
rjgass@gov.pe.ca
 

