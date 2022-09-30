Submit Release
Chai Concentrate Mix Recalled

RHODE ISLAND, September 30 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that the Chai Box is recalling certain glass and plastic bottles of chai concentrate mix due to potential under-processing, which may lead to Clostridium botulinum contamination.

Recalled products:

- 16 oz glass bottles of Chai Concentrate Mix - UPC 7 93611 81925 2 - 64 oz plastic bottles of Chai Concentrate Mix - UPC 7 93611 81926 9 - 16 oz glass bottles of Unsweetened Chai Concentrate Mix - UPC 793611819252 - 64 oz plastic bottles of Unsweetened Chai Concentrate Mix - UPC 793611819269

The products have Best By dates between 09/22/2022 and 03/16/2023. These products should not be consumed.

No other production codes or products are affected by this recall. There have been no reports of illness associated with these products to date.

These products were shipped nationwide to consumers, retailers, and wholesalers.

