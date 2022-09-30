Submit Release
News Search

There were 560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,993 in the last 365 days.

Program helps groups with clean up and displaced workers

CANADA, September 30 - Today, Government is launching the Emergency Jobs Initiative Program to support businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities through the recovery and clean up from Hurricane Fiona.

The program will provide wage subsidy funding of 100 per cent for up to 4 weeks, at a maximum of $15 per hour, for eligible groups to hire additional workers.

“Hurricane Fiona has drastically impacted Prince Edward Island’s communities and organizations in a variety of ways,” said Minister of Fisheries and Communities Jamie Fox. “This program is a win-win, as it will allow local groups to focus on carrying out important work, while providing employment for Islanders whose jobs may have been interrupted by the hurricane.”

To learn more details about the program and apply, visit: Emergency Jobs Initiative Program

 

Media contact:
Hillary MacDonald
hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca 
 

You just read:

Program helps groups with clean up and displaced workers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.