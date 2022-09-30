Program helps groups with clean up and displaced workers

CANADA, September 30 - Today, Government is launching the Emergency Jobs Initiative Program to support businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities through the recovery and clean up from Hurricane Fiona.

The program will provide wage subsidy funding of 100 per cent for up to 4 weeks, at a maximum of $15 per hour, for eligible groups to hire additional workers.

“Hurricane Fiona has drastically impacted Prince Edward Island’s communities and organizations in a variety of ways,” said Minister of Fisheries and Communities Jamie Fox. “This program is a win-win, as it will allow local groups to focus on carrying out important work, while providing employment for Islanders whose jobs may have been interrupted by the hurricane.”

To learn more details about the program and apply, visit: Emergency Jobs Initiative Program

Media contact:

Hillary MacDonald

hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca

